He’s an unlikely, undefeated enforcer.
David Weaver carries himself like he’s on the verge of an apology. Perhaps it’s his soft voice or his easygoing shoulder shrugs or that smile beneath his gray goatee that gets folks to do what he asks.
Whatever it is, Weaver agrees, it’s working. And the work is cleaning up the streets.
Weaver has been with Myrtle Beach’s Solid Waste and Recycling Department for 20 years. He’s been the department’s code enforcement officer for the last two years. He’s gotten most property owners to comply with the city’s new dumping ordinances.
But at least nine were given a summons to square off with Weaver in the city’s Quality of Life Court. Shoulder shrugging, Weaver said he won all nine cases resulting in $3,648 in restitution paid to the city.
“But I don’t like talking about that,” he said, even though he smiled saying some of the nine were represented by attorneys. “And there I was. Just me.”
The Quality of Life Court meets once a month to address nuisance issues. Before the court was instituted in 2020, it could take up to six months to resolve issues that are now handled monthly.
A few years ago, the city council switched gears on a few trash collection ordinances – yard waste had to be bagged in paper bags, garbage bins couldn’t be overflowing and residents were limited to a pickup truck bed size for the amount of bulk waste that could be left on the curb.
But with the rules came Weaver’s reassignment from answering late-night emergency calls to code enforcement.
And being a code-enforcing crusader for the city fits Weaver because he doesn’t like litter. He never has.
“I think it was that commercial, you remember?” he said of the early 1970s Keep America Beautiful campaign depicting a Native American looking at litter as one tear rolled down his cheek. “I remember it.”
People throwing stuff out of their windows, dumping mattresses, supplies and trash is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Myrtle Beach’s illegal dumping problem.
“Myrtle Beach got taken advantage of for a long time,” Weaver said. He pointed out that property owners and contractors from nearby communities come into the city to dump debris rather than make the trip to the county landfill and pay a tipping fee.
Armed with a title and handfuls of pamphlets, Weaver is bent on educating folks and getting compliance.
“I want to work with the residents in Myrtle Beach because they’re the ones paying,” Weaver said.
He said there are times when he has had trouble getting in touch with property owners as he tries to inform them of any infractions or violations. But he ultimately prefers handling these issues face-to-face, adding he looks at the situation from his perspective as a citizen.
“I don’t want to see it in front of my house,” Weaver said.
And while there are folks who welcome the education that Weaver provides, there are those people who would rather not talk to him.
“I figure I got a target on back, absolutely do,” Weaver said. “Because people have been doing it for 30 years, all their lives and change is hard, you know.”
There have been instances where illegal dumping has happened next to signs that read “No Dumping,” something that Weaver sees as a message directed at the city.
“It pisses a lot of people off,” Weaver said.
Illegal dumping also leads to several other issues such as trash being blown around, trash getting into local water streams and even the ocean.
Weaver said some of the hotspots for illegal dumping range from Withers Drive near hotels and apartments to a few dead ends off Oak Street near the schools and to the north end avenues.
But he’s seen improvements once he’s able to talk with the property owners or property managers.
“It’s education,” Weaver said.
That education has helped save the city a chunk of change.
According to analytics from the city, the department investigated 207 total piles in 2021. Of those 207, they saw a compliance rate of 85% with 174 piles being cleaned up by the owner. It takes both time and money for solid waste workers to go out and collect illegally dumped piles.
With a compliance rate of 85%, owners doing their part and picking up their trash ultimately saves the city just under $30,250 or roughly $174 per pile.
“That’s definitely someone’s salary, for sure,” Weaver said.
As Myrtle Beach continues to grow, so does the number of customers that Solid Waste and Recycling services.
Ed Marr, Solid Waste & Recycling Division superintendent, said in his five years with the department there are upwards of 500 new customers a year with a 20% increase in garbage in 2021, processing nearly 40,000 tons.
To give the solid waste department another tool to help combat illegal dumping, the city council approved a $6,500 grant from Palmetto Pride, a nonprofit that was created by the state legislature to fight litter and keep South Carolina clean. The grant is for buying portable cameras that can be mounted on trees to catch folks dumping waste. The city documents the dumping and uses the footage as evidence to take the offenders to court so the city can recoup the cleanup cost and to enforce fines associated with the problem.
“By and large, this is going to expand our ability to go into places where we don’t have a power source,” Marr said.
Currently solid waste has almost a dozen cameras scattered around the city to help monitor hot spots. Solid waste also has use of the Myrtle Beach Police Department cameras.
“I feel like we’re making progress but we got a long way to go,” Weaver said.
And despite there being much to do, Weaver said he’s going to be doing this work as long as he can.
“As long as they keep me,” Weaver laughed.
