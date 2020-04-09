Not long after Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer shared information on a program that will supply people in the town with free face coverings, community members stepped up to help.
His family is involved in the effort that’s been in the planning stage to make and distribute the cloth masks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“A lot of people on Facebook are making and selling them,” Hellyer said. “I’m not about that. I’m not about profiting during a time of crisis. I’m about helping everybody. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
Currently, community members can offer to sew or distribute. Hellyer said participation is completely voluntary.
He noted with many hunkering down, sewing the masks is a way for many in Surfside Beach to stay busy.
Some volunteers told him while they don’t know how to sew, they could provide assistance in other ways such as cutting patterns or administering the coverings.
As people continue to sign up, organizers will be able to build a list of potential volunteers for any future efforts.
Hellyer said while the program lets those in the town have a free mask, it also means one might not have to wait for one to ship from an online seller.
The coverings can be used for an essential trip such as refilling a prescription at a drug store or picking up groceries.
The effort comes following recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The federal agency encourages wearing cloth face coverings in public spaces where other social distancing measures are hard to maintain.
Officials cite recent studies that show a significant number of people with coronavirus lack symptoms. Even those who eventually develop symptoms can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms, according to the CDC.
Using the coverings can help slow the spread of the coronavirus and help people who may have it and don’t know from transmitting it to others.
“Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure,” the agency’s website states.
The organization has even shared a video showing how to make one’s own face covering.
The recommended coverings aren’t surgical masks or N-95 respirators, which the CDC says are critical supplies that should to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders.
Hellyer said he would like to dispense masks to town employees and businesses that remain operational along with any other community member who would like one.
He’s already received emails from town residents requesting them after info on the program was shared through daily updates from Hellyer posted on the town's Facebook page.
The mayor hopes the coverings will begin being distributed by the end of the week.
Anyone interested in volunteering, either as a sewer or distributor, can email Hellyer at bhellyer@surfsidebeach.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.