The housing market in Myrtle Beach is still running hot, with homes selling in days well above the purchasing price.

“Everything is going into multiple offers within 24/48 hours over asking price,” said Seth June, owner and broker-in-charge of S.H. June and Associates.

According to the National Association of Realtors, 8% of Myrtle Beach-area homeowners bought their home in the past year, during which the median home value increased by over 10% to $267,000.

Nationally, “the median existing-home price for all housing types saw a record year-over-year increase of 23.6% in May 2021," read an NAR press release. In April, national “median home prices were up 19% from April 2020.”

Jason Potter, owner and broker in charge of Grand Strand Coastal Realty, said homes are selling so fast that he has record-low inventory.

“We are usually managing 5-7 months worth of inventory, meaning that if we were not to introduce any more homes to our inventory we’d run out in 5-7 months,” he explained. “We were around 3-4 months before the pandemic. Now, we’re just over one month inventory levels.”

The housing market has been booming nationwide, but the south is driving much of the trend. NAR found that the 45% of home sales were in southern states, leading the west and midwest by over 20% each.

The Myrtle Beach area is no exception.

“It’s historic,” Potter said. “I don’t know that we’ve ever seen inventory levels this low.”

Realtors interviewed by My Horry News attributed the housing boom to people trying to move closer near the ocean and pandemic-related lockdowns.

“People have spent more time staying or working at home during the pandemic and so people are choosing places they would like to live more,” June said.

Potter found this especially applied to older households.

“When people were trapped in their home so many reconsidered what they wanted,” Potter said. “It really just sped up people’s retirement and relocation plans.”

This was the case for Kathy Smith, who splits time between upstate New York and Myrtle Beach. During the first months of the pandemic, she was stuck in her smaller Myrtle Beach home with her husband and son visiting from college.

“We realized during this pandemic that we wanted to make plans for a future home,” she said, explaining that she and her husband plan on eventually living in Myrtle Beach full time. “The house we had in Little River Road was too small to accommodate my family.”

Smith said the home received three offers in less than two weeks. She decided to take early offers to hasten the move.

“We found a new house, and the owner allowed us to wait for us to sell our old house so we went quickly,” she said. “We broke even, but if we wanted to wait we could have gotten more.”

Others felt they couldn’t turn down what might be a once-in-a-lifetime surge in equity.

Jim Jeffries, whose home is under contract, said he hadn’t considered moving until he saw the potential offers.

“Prices are really good, so we decided lets just see,” he said, adding that he’s lived in Myrtle Beach for five-and-a-half years. “We needed to try to sell now while it’s hot. We still love Myrtle Beach, but we feel like God has a different plan.”

He said his home sold in 9 days, for “more than we paid initially.”

Residents at Myrtle Beach's Del Webb shared that property values have appreciated considerably even for newer residents who bought homes shortly before the pandemic.

Lou Ann Barker moved to the age-restricted community from Florida to live closer to her daughter after her husband passed away.

“Homes used to begin at 200s,” she said. “Now it’s at 300s, over the course of a year.”

Like many others, she said she moved to Myrtle Beach for the amenities and activities available for people 55 and older.

Charles Williams, who had lived in Arcadian Shores, moved to Del Webb to downsize just before the pandemic.

“We sold the house in 10 days, it was three bedroom, three bath,” he said. “My home here has appreciated by $35,000.”

Michael and Diane Ivan, retired schoolteachers who signed their contract at the end of January 2020, have seen neighborhood home values appreciate even more.

“We had a contract within six days,” said Michael Ivan. “Our property value is up drastically. One home nearby is selling for 60k more than we paid.”

The rapid sale rate has likely contributed to a shortage in apartments, as many are selling homes before they have a chance to relocate.

“People are looking at quite a bit of equity, so they’re faced with: If I sell it, I will make a lot of money, but I won’t have anywhere to go,” Potter said.

Larry Partridge, property manager of Patriots Way at the Beach, said there is currently a 30-person waiting list at his apartment complex.

“It’s been going off the wall for probably the last two months,” Partridge said. “Spring is usually a busy time of year, but this year it’s even moreso.”

And while the surge in property values has been a boon to homeowners, it has also contributed to rent hikes in nearby apartments.

Myrtle Beach’s Workforce Housing report, released in April, notes that “higher income households can put upward pressure on prices and rent, placing housing further out of reach for those with more modest incomes.”

Donna Ives, manager of Sandygate Village, which provides Section 8 housing, said she has seen more prospective applicants since the pandemic.

“There’s always a high demand, since we’re income based,” Ives said. “But there’s more demand and we’ve generated a lot of walk-ins lately. I think it’s people can’t find housing in the area that’s affordable.”