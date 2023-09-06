Myrtle Beach's hotel occupancy rate is slightly down over last year’s numbers, according to the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber president and CEO Karen Riordan told the Myrtle Beach City Council Tuesday morning that occupancy numbers are 3-4% lower this year than in 2022. But even then, Grand Strand numbers are slightly higher than the rest of South Carolina.
Riordan said the average daily rate for hotels along the Grand Strand is $161 compared to the state at $131.
A statistic that comes closer to the actual money the businesses bring in is the Revenue per Available Room or RevPAR. The area RevPAR was $115 and $92 for the state. Those numbers mean a 22% drop over last year’s numbers.
Councilmember John Krajc said the lower RevPAR numbers trouble him more than the 4% fall in business.
Mayor Brenda Bethune said restaurant owners have told her they are down 20-25% this year. She said this can be attributed to a hike in costs for everything associated with running a business.
Riordan said most of the increases in costs cannot be passed on to the customers and the costs increases coupled with labor shortages have hurt local restaurants and other businesses. She said another factor is the increase in business insurance.
“The chamber is working to help with insurance costs,” she said. “That’s a state issue.”
The local chamber is coming up with some unique marketing programs to draw more visitors to the Grand Strand, Riordan told the council.
She said with the popularity of pickleball growing among all age groups, the chamber has devised a unique marketing program to grab more visitors from New York.
“New York has become a good market for us,” Riordan said. “For August and September, we have taken over the pickleball courts in Central Park in New York City.”
Another new program is a video streaming series called Traveling the Spectrum, which highlights the fact that Myrtle Beach is an autistic-friendly destination. Riordan said so many families with members on the autism spectrum do not vacation because of that.
She said the chamber is working with some of the larger streaming services in the country to make Traveling the Spectrum a regular part of their programming.
