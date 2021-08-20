More than one dozen horses that were seized in an animal abuse and neglect case in June are now up for auction through Sunday.

In early June, a total of 20 horses were seized following an investigation by the Horry County Police Department and were placed in the care of the Horry County Animal Care Center. Two horses had to be humanely euthanized due to their conditions.

Angela Nester and Elka Carter were charged in the case, according to police. Nester owned 16 of the horses and was issued 16 citations for animal cruelty. Carter owned four of the horses and was issued four citations for animal cruelty.

The remaining 18 horses stayed in the care of staff and volunteers at HCACC until they were ready to be put up for auction. Many of the horses are Gypsy Vanner. HCACC said the auction is being held by a third party, Horse Auctions USA, to keep the auction fair.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, nearly 350 bids have been placed over the 15 lots up for auction. Four horses are currently holding bids over $10,000, with the highest bid currently being for Rosie and her four-month-old colt Spot at $14,500.

Over $100,000 in bids have been placed. The auction proceeds will help the Animal Care Center recover from the unexpected costs related to the care of the horses and will then be designated to a fund for the future care of animals in need, including horses.

Those that want to participate in the auction can only purchase one of the horses, except for those female horses that are accompanied by their colt.

HCACC asks potential bidders to refrain from visiting the center as the horses are being held off-site.