Nobody was ever hanged on the Main Street tree commonly referred to as The Hanging Tree. There were once two jails in Conway that had hanging chambers inside of them and other hangings were done on scaffolding built outside on Laurel Street for that purpose.
It’s this kind of confused history, plus a lack of attention to Horry County history that caused the Horry County Historical Society to take on a new project that, over about a five-year period, will erect as many as thirty historical markers focusing on Horry County history.
Horry County Historical Society President Ben Burroughs says most of the markers that are found around Conway note state history, not county history, and his group wants to impress upon residents and visitors that Horry County has an important history, too.
In a second related project they are cleaning and repainting the existing markers.
They began this mission Friday morning at Kingston Presbyterian Church where they scrubbed the church’s historical marker.
They hope to travel next to the second Horry County Courthouse on Third Avenue in Conway where the sign needs to be repainted. (What is now the Conway City Hall was the first Horry County Courthouse.)
Jamie Thompkins, who is serving as the chairman of the HCHS Historical Marker Program, said they’ll be placing markers in significant locations all over Horry County, from the northernmost part of the county to the Southern part and from East to West, but not before completing all of the needed research.
Burroughs is quick to point out that they won’t post anything that they can’t verify.
The men agree that it isn’t easy to put down everything that’s needed in the small space that each marker provides.
“We got all these places that need to be marked because what’s happening is, the county is growing fast. People are moving in and developers are changing names of spots because they don’t know the original names,” he said, adding that even county officials put up historic markers at its public landings with new names.
The committed historian says if they don’t complete the project, “It’s all going to be lost. It’ll only take a generation until they don’t know what’s going on.”
This is something that no one else is doing and it will serve the entire county, Burroughs said.
“I’m excited about it. I think other people are, too,” he said.
Horry County Council is funding the project.
Conwayite Deborah Vrooman was on the scene Friday morning offering encouragement to the men.
She said it’s her love of Conway that compelled her to support the project.
“I love Conway and I love the history of Conway, having lived here all my life,” she said.
Vrooman says both sides of her family are made up of longtime Conwayites and she ticks off family names of people she’s related to.
“My ancestors are from Horry County. This was and is a wonderful place to grow up and live. Learning about our history and visiting historical landmarks is educational and enjoyable,” Vrooman said.
One of the markers that they plan to locate at the area now known as Cox Ferry, but once took the name of the Grier family, is already at the Foundry awaiting its crafting. They know that process won’t happen quickly because there are about 200 orders at the foundry ahead of Conway’s.
Thompkins said the group has documented that Peter Horry crossed that river with Francis Marion’s men, as part of the Continental Army, during the Revolutionary War.
“He actually crossed several times,” Thompkins said.
There will be a slight difference in the symbol at the top of the county’s markers. State markers have the South Carolina flag. County markers will have a silhouette of the Conway City Hall.
Carlisle Dawsey, vice president of the HCHS, agrees that the historic marker project is a good idea.
“The history will be revealed to people passing by,” he said.
Thompkins agrees, “It gives people pride in their community to see things like this.”
Burroughs says the Conway group is the most logical one to tackle this project, and he’s happy to be working on it.
“These markers are the best way of doing that because people riding by will see this marker. Some of them will stop and read it and learn,” he said, adding that even if they don’t stop they will know that the site is historic.
“One day they’re going to stop and read it. I think it awakens people to a history of the area probably more than anything we can do. I’ve seen it in Conway when we started to put them up.”
Burroughs and the others in the HCHS hope they will be able to recruit some volunteers to help them with the cleaning.
They are beginning with cleaning the markers.
Cleaning isn’t difficult, he said, but painting is more so.
Still, he said, “It’s just a matter of time and being willing to get paint all over you.”
He expects volunteers to be people who have an interest in history.
He believes there are history buffs around the county who’d just like something to do.
And, he said, they’d rather have it be a project of love rather than hiring it out to paid workers.
