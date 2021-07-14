Horryites remember former state legislator William David “Billy” Witherspoon as a kind and dedicated man, who did much to help the State of South Carolina with a special interest in its agriculture communities.
Witherspoon died July 13 in Conway Medical Center and a memorial service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in Conway First Baptist Church with visitation following the service.
Kevin Hardee, the legislator who represents the same district that Witherspoon represented for 16 years, called his death a tragic loss for Horry County and the State of South Carolina as a whole.
He called Witherspoon an awesome leader and pointed out that he was chairman of the state’s agriculture committee for several terms during his time in the House.
He said the Conwayite made a tremendous contribution to the farmers when he was with the Clemson Extension before going on to the S.C. Legislature and state’s Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Committee.
“He’s just been a huge voice for the farmers. It was just a win-win for them having someone with his experience in that position,” Hardee said.
Former Conway City Administrator Bill Graham, a fellow member of First Baptist Church, called Witherspoon a true Southern gentleman and dedicated public servant.
“He liked to help others and this world surely needs more people like him,” Graham said.
As a former Conway leader, Graham said Witherspoon was dedicated to serving others and always tried to do the right thing.
“Billy was someone that, you know, that I could certainly learn from and I tried to use that opportunity to see what he was all about and how I could use some of those traits he had to improve my life,” Graham said.
One of Billy’s strong points was he cared about people’s concerns, according to Graham.
“If a farmer had a problem, he took it on and tried to help him. In the legislature when people came to him he tried to see if there was anything that possibly the state could do to help him.”
He said people knew that Witherspoon was honest and cared about their concerns.
“He was very approachable and just always a pleasure to be around. We’ll miss him,” he said.
Billy was born to Hubert Henry and Pearl Copeland Witherspoon on Aug. 17, 1935 in Timmonsville on a small hog and tobacco farm.
A rural, farming boy, Billy was proud to receive an education from Clemson University, then, Clemson Agricultural College. Upon graduation from Clemson in 1956, he began serving the citizens of South Carolina for the next 50 years. His first service began as a Clemson Extension agent and continued in different capacities for 34 years. He was elected and honored to become the president of the National Association of County Agricultural Agents during his tenure. Billy also served in the US Army Reserve. After retiring from Clemson Extension, Billy became a public servant in a new manner. Elected to the S.C. House of Representatives (District 105), he represented the citizens of Horry County. Because of his service, Billy was given the Order of the Palmetto, was inducted into the Frank Lever County Extension Agent Hall of Fame at Clemson University, was named to Clemson University’s commemorative Scroll of Honor and given the Extension’s Distinguished Service Award, was named Clemson University’s Alumni of the Year, and has received many other distinguished honors throughout his lifetime. He even had a section of U.S. 701 North in Conway named in his honor.
Billy’s 50 years of public service to the State of South Carolina were outmatched only by his loyalty and devotion to church and family. He was a faithful member of Conway First Baptist Church for many years, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and member of the pastor search committee.
Billy’s family was always a priority. His love and compassion for his family could not be measured. His guidance, love and generosity will be felt for generations to come by those who have known him as husband, Dad, Grandpa Billy, Gramps, Papa, Papa Billy, G-Pa, Uncle Bill, mentor, colleague or friend.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Boyd Witherspoon Weaver (Lansing).
Billy is survived by his wife of 63 years, Linda Johnson Witherspoon; two sons, William David Witherspoon Jr. (Louise), and Hubert Craig Witherspoon (Fran); and one daughter, Linda Anne Adams (Dent). He also leaves eight grandchildren, Virginia Witherspoon Merritt (Justin), Spencer Craig Witherspoon (Jordan), Gillen Witherspoon Schecter (Aaron), Sarah Elizabeth Witherspoon, Rebecca Witherspoon Stubbs (Brandon), William David Witherspoon III (Julia), Anne Miller Harper (Walt), and Mary Webb Parker (Ken), as well as six great-grandchildren.
GoldfinchFuneral Home will oversee arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Conway First Baptist Church, Help 4 Kids of Myrtle Beach (help4kidssc.org/donate/), or CAP: Churches Assisting People (capconway.org/take-action).
