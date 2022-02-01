Horry County Schools Board of Education member Howard Barnard launched a campaign for the S.C. House of Representatives last week, eyeing a potential vacancy in the 106th district seat currently held by Russell Fry.

An Air Force veteran, Barnard previously represented District 5 for two terms on Horry County Council and served in various community groups, including as board member and president of the Horry County Habitat for Humanity and deacon at First Presbyterian Church. Barnard was elected to the Horry County Schools Board of Education in November 2020.

“I’ve spent the better part of my life in public service, and at no time have I been more concerned about the role and function of government at all levels; about the direction of this great country and about the needs of the good citizens of the booming South Strand,” Barnard stated in a press release.

Citing his council votes to construct new terminals at the Myrtle Beach International Airport and upgrade county roads, the release emphasized his record on local infrastructure, which is gearing up to be a key issue.

Last fall, the council declined to contribute $126 million to a new interstate that would connect the region to I-95, with several members arguing they needed to invest in crumbling local roads before allocating tax dollars to an intergovernmental project.

“Among my highest priorities will be stop talking and start doing when it comes to our long overdue transportation needs and to focus attention and money on the of education of our children, while keeping parents in the driver’s seat,” Barnard wrote in the release.

Barnard seeks to replace Fry, who is running to unseat U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, a five-term incumbent facing blowback for his vote to impeach former president Donald Trump in the deep red district, which carried for the former president in 2016 and 2020.

In January 2021, Rice was the only member of congress to both object to the results of the 2020 election and support removing Trump from office for inciting the Capitol riot.