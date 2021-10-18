Horry County Police Vehicle

The Horry County Police Department is investigating a death near Socastee. 

On Monday, officers were dispatched to Millpond Road and Horseshoe Circle, which HCPD has since asked drivers to avoid.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, "The victim is believed to have died from causes other than homicide or suicide."

Fowler added that the 24-year-old victim is homeless and from the Myrtle Beach area.

No more details have been provided on the case, which was first revealed in a post to the department’s Facebook page. 

