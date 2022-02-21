Horry-Georgetown Technical College’s new offer of free tuition will help Christopher Johnson reach his goal of becoming a teacher, and being the first of his siblings to go to college.

“It lifts a huge burden off our shoulders,” Johnson said, while his two-year-old daughter played in the background.

The college announced last week that free tuition would be available to students applying for classes this semester, as well as for summer and fall, thanks to a combination of state funds and the Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF), said HGTC spokesperson Nicole Hyman.

Some people in Johnson’s life told him he’d never be able to go to college, as he said he spent a lot of time in trouble and never got his high school diploma.

“I struggled as a young kid when I was going through school … I tried to pull myself out of this hole, and before I knew it I was left in the dust and I couldn’t pass,” Johnson said.

Now in his thirties, Johnson finally received his GED in 2019 and immediately began attending HGTC in pursuit of a degree in early childhood development. His wife works full time while he attends school full time.

Johnson has two semesters left before he takes advantage of the partnership between HGTC and Coastal Carolina University, where he can finish two years at HGTC and transfer to complete his teaching degree at CCU.

Two times in a row, the Johnson’s landlords decided to sell the homes the Johnsons were renting. They were crunching the numbers to figure out how to save up for a new place to live, and continue to keep Johnson in school when they found out about the free tuition program.

“That’s something I didn’t expect to happen and when I got the info I thought, ‘Man, this is awesome!’ Every penny can go to getting us into a place, getting us on our feet,” Johnson said.

He hopes that people in similar situations can take advantage of HGTC’s opportunity.

“This really opens the door for students like me who are in their thirties or even their forties who want to get a career going for themselves and are afraid they can’t do it,” Johnson said.