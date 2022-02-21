Horry-Georgetown Technical College’s new offer of free tuition will help Christopher Johnson reach his goal of becoming a teacher, and being the first of his siblings to go to college.
“It lifts a huge burden off our shoulders,” Johnson said, while his two-year-old daughter played in the background.
The college announced last week that free tuition would be available to students applying for classes this semester, as well as for summer and fall, thanks to a combination of state funds and the Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF), said HGTC spokesperson Nicole Hyman.
Some people in Johnson’s life told him he’d never be able to go to college, as he said he spent a lot of time in trouble and never got his high school diploma.
“I struggled as a young kid when I was going through school … I tried to pull myself out of this hole, and before I knew it I was left in the dust and I couldn’t pass,” Johnson said.
Now in his thirties, Johnson finally received his GED in 2019 and immediately began attending HGTC in pursuit of a degree in early childhood development. His wife works full time while he attends school full time.
Johnson has two semesters left before he takes advantage of the partnership between HGTC and Coastal Carolina University, where he can finish two years at HGTC and transfer to complete his teaching degree at CCU.
Two times in a row, the Johnson’s landlords decided to sell the homes the Johnsons were renting. They were crunching the numbers to figure out how to save up for a new place to live, and continue to keep Johnson in school when they found out about the free tuition program.
“That’s something I didn’t expect to happen and when I got the info I thought, ‘Man, this is awesome!’ Every penny can go to getting us into a place, getting us on our feet,” Johnson said.
He hopes that people in similar situations can take advantage of HGTC’s opportunity.
“This really opens the door for students like me who are in their thirties or even their forties who want to get a career going for themselves and are afraid they can’t do it,” Johnson said.
Johnson said he credits CCU’s Call Me Mister program, of which he is the current vice president, in bringing him to HGTC and what’s kept him going so far on his path.
As of right now, HGTC doesn’t have a limit on how many students can receive free tuition, but the main limitation is that the students must be in a degree, certificate, or diploma program, or taking a continuing education workforce course.
HGTC President Dr. Marilyn Fore said it’s a great advantage for many lines of work, including those wanting to get short-term training for programs like crane operation, heavy equipment operation, plumbing or electric. Some of those courses only take three to eight weeks and students can be out in the workforce fairly quickly.
“That’s really exciting – if someone hasn’t made up their mind, now is the time to get in an application to the college,” Fore said, noting students eligible can be new students, current students or returning students.
Fore said it’s an opportunity of a lifetime for students to start their careers, and they have 75 programs for credit and hundreds more on the workforce development side of things.
Monies are available for their very popular Information Technology and Cybersecurity programs, their welding program and courses for people needed in critical services like police, emergency medical technicians and teachers.
New mom Mackenzie Cornett moved to the area from Atlanta recently and is in HGTC’s criminal justice program in order to become a profiler.
Cornett did not realize she would still be paying out-of-state tuition for a full year after becoming a resident and was not sure how she was going to make it work, while having an infant and trying to build a home for her family.
She heard Monday from her professor that she was eligible for the free tuition.
“It is very relieving, and very exciting,” Cornett said.
Johnson said anyone who wants to better themselves doesn’t have an excuse anymore.
“Take the chance, this is your opportunity. All you have to do is apply, make the grades, do what you’ve got to do,” Johnson said.
Fore said COVID-19 had a real impact on some student hesitancy in returning to class, but that shouldn’t be a problem for most areas of study.
“Students need to be aware that they can take our classes in a lot of different ways – some online, some a mix of online and in-person,” Fore said. “While COVID-19 has certainly created a lot of barriers, what we are able to do for students because of the funding has created a silver lining.”
Johnson is thankful for the chance to move forward in his career and be able to save that money toward getting his family to a better place financially.
“I feel HGTC is saying, ‘Hey, I’m giving back, we’re not here to just dig in people’s pockets – we’re here for you guys to make something out of yourselves,’” Johnson said.
The college offers rolling enrollment periods, so those who have not registered still have flex start options available, and new and returning students have until March 2 to register for spring semester classes.
New and returning students must complete the admission application and complete a Federal Student Aid application, and schedule an appointment with an academic advisor. Current students need only complete their class schedule and schedule an appointment with their advisor if they have any questions.
All tuition, associated program and lab fees will be covered, but textbooks, supplies and criminal background checks or drug screens (if required) will be the responsibilities of the students.
For more information and to apply, visit www.hgtc.edu/admissions/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.