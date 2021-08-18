Horry-Georgetown Technical College will begin requiring those who enter into campus buildings to wear face coverings beginning Friday, the college said Wednesday.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area, face masks will be required by anyone entering buildings at all campuses, except for private offices, regardless of vaccination status. The mask requirement will begin Friday and is effective until further notice.

"The HGTC leadership team is seriously concerned about the health and well-being of employees and students," HGTC President Dr. Marilyn Murphy Fore said in a statement. "We believe this is in the best interest of everyone and will help us do all we can to promote health and safety for members of the campus community. We will continue to monitor the situation and lift the requirement as soon as we feel comfortable."

HGTC plans to host vaccination clinics during its "Welcome Back" celebration and will be administering the Moderna vaccine to employees and students at no charge. Here is the schedule: