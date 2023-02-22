A decision by the city of Conway’s Board of Zoning Appeals is being challenged in court after the board decided that an opioid treatment center could have less of a buffer between the facility and property lines than what the city ordinance allows.
Horry-Georgetown Technical College and the Yahnis Company, a local beer and soft drink distributor, have filed appeals against Conway’s BZA and Claycon Pharma Conway RE, LLC.
The BZA’s September decision allows an opioid treatment facility to cut its buffer space in half, according to documents.
Conway Pharma’s agent Will Morrow submitted a request for a variance in August for 1800 Husted Road, asking the city to reduce the distance-separation requirement in the city’s Unified Development Ordinance between an outpatient facility and a religious institution from 1,000 feet to 500 feet, according to city documents.
The Traveler's Chapel, a small chapel off of U.S. 501, is located near the property.
City planning records state that the Traveler’s Chapel would not be considered a religious institution by staff.
“Staff’s interpretation was based on religious services not being held at this location on a regular basis,” planning records state.
“Though the Traveler’s Chapel is considered a religious institution by staff, staff does not oppose the variance request.”
HGTC claims the BZA abused its discretion when it failed to give HGTC a chance to object to the variance request and failed to consider two opposition letters from the college before its vote. The college also claims the board erred in failing to recognize two properties owned by HGTC are located within 1,000 feet of 1800 Husted Road.
Conway’s UDO does not allow certain types of establishments to be located less than 1,000 feet from educational institutions. Some of those establishments include adult entertainment, bail bond locations and tattoo parlors.
HGTC also claims the BZA failed to give the college a written notice that gave nearby property owners details about the September public hearing and meeting.
Additional claims by HGTC include the BZA’s decision was arbitrary and capricious and that it violates the spirit and purpose of the zoning ordinance, according to the appeal.
The Yahnis Company claims notice of the variance request was not property posted or published timely, according to the appeal.
After a public hearing in September, the BZA granted the variance by reducing the buffer requirement to 500 feet, city records state.
“The limited HI [heavy industrial] zones together with Applicant’s proposed use create a peculiar hardship for this particular piece of property and for Applicant’s use of property as a health care facility,” a letter from the planning department to Claycon Pharma reads. The letter goes on to state the applicant would not be able to build the facility on the property because the lines are fixed.
The city’s UDO states the board can grant a variance if a property meets the following four conditions:
1. Extraordinary conditions: There are extraordinary and exceptional conditions pertaining to the particular piece of property.
2. Other Property: The extraordinary and exceptional conditions do not generally apply to other property in the vicinity.
3. Utilization: Because of the extraordinary or exceptional conditions, the application of the ordinance to a particular piece of property would effectively prohibit or unreasonably restrict the utilization of the property.
4. Detriment: The authorization of a variance will not be of substantial detriment to adjacent property or the public good, and the character of the district will not be harmed by granting a variance.
BZA documents state the 1800 Husted Rd. property line is about 600 feet from a 4.5 tract outside of city limits where the Traveler’s Chapel is located.
Claycon Pharma Conway could not be reached for comment.
A city spokesperson said the city would not comment on pending litigation.
A court hearing for the case is scheduled for Wednesday, according to court records.
