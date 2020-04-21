The body of a missing 61-year-old woman was found Tuesday in her Horry County home, authorities said.
Marianne Marsh lived alone in the University Forest community near Conway, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in a news release.
She was reported missing in February.
An autopsy will be conducted, but information on the cause and manner of death will take 12 weeks to return, Willard's release said.
Marsh was last seen around 9 a.m. Feb. 14 near Birch Lane. Police and community members conducted multiples searches for her to no avail.
Officials have said Marsh had a medical condition that required medication and typically needed a cane to walk.
The investigation into her death is active and ongoing, according to a news release from the Horry County Police Department.
“We appreciate the support of the community as we have worked through this case,” the release said.
