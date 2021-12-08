The S.C. Senate and House approved a redistricting plan that will grant Horry County an additional House seat, following substantial population growth in the region.

The 2020 Census found that Horry County had added over 80,000 residents since 2010. The county will now have 11 seats.

South Carolina’s redistricting plan was bound to include major changes, since the state added about half a million people over the past decade.

But reapportionment, in which state legislatures redraw districts every 10 years to reflect Census totals, is a politically fraught process that critics say allows for partisan gerrymandering — a process by which districts are drawn to favor a political party.

Princeton University’s Gerrymandering Project predicts that only 6 of 124 state House districts will be competitive under the redistricting plan, and that Democrats will lose two seats, cementing the Republican supermajority.

“There is clear evidence of gerrymandering,” said Cedric Blain-Spain, state executive committeeman for the Horry County Democratic Party. “The elected officials are choosing their voters instead of the voters choosing the elected officials.”

State Rep. Case Brittain, R-Myrtle Beach, said districts were redrawn to fit a certain population size.

“When the Census came out, it gave us a certain amount of people that a certain rep should represent,” he said. “That was around 42,000 people.”

“At the last Census, (my district) was around 38,000 people,” he continued, explaining that his district had shifted. “This time I was at 49,000.”

Asked about the potential for gerrymandering, Brittain said the chair of the redistricting committee, State Rep. Jay Jordan, R-Florence, had toured the previous districts to seek community input — though he couldn’t describe what questions Jordan had asked or the feedback he received.