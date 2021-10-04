A 16-year-old girl has died following a collision on U.S. 501 last week, Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said.
Kali Rank was taken to a local hospital after a crash on 501 in Aynor on Monday, Sept. 27, McSpadden said. Rank died from her injuries on Saturday.
Rank lived in the Conway/Aynor area of Horry County, McSpadden said.
Horry County Fire Rescue was called to area of of 2945 Highway 501 E. near the Post Office in Aynor for a two-vehicle collision just before 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, according to the agency's Facebook page. Reports said there was entrapment in one vehicle while another vehicle caught fire before being extinguished. Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries, one was taken by medical helicopter.
