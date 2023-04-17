The Horry County Board of Education is now in compliance with a state law that mandates teachers receive at least 30 minutes to themselves during the workday.
The board unanimously approved the addition of a district policy regarding unencumbered time in order to follow the new state regulations.
The law requires that principals of all elementary schools provide at least 30 minutes of unencumbered time to all full-time teachers teaching kindergarten through fifth grades.
The law also covers special education teachers at all grade levels. They should receive the same amount of unencumbered time if they teach in a special education setting for more than 20% of the school day with students removed from the general education setting.
As the district is in the midst of budget discussions for the upcoming school year, an HCS employee took to public comment during Monday’s meeting to voice her concerns about teacher pay and morale.
Hattie Williams, a special education teacher, told the board that they don’t know what teachers go through each day.
“I don’t believe we get the support from the district that we need,” Williams said. “When board members come to visit, they visit certain classrooms, they’re there 30 minutes and most of us never see them.”
Williams said teachers are disheartened and dissatisfied.
“You all have got to start realizing why you’re losing so many good workers every year,” Williams said, noting that while teachers she knows have complained to the principals often, she understands principals can only do so much.
She said pay is another reason behind some teachers’ unhappiness, as is the lack of respect from students.
“I have never seen so much disrespect in my life as I see now," she said. "I know it starts in the home but the staff … some say things that should never be said in a school setting. You definitely don’t pay them [teachers] enough.”
Williams said if something doesn’t change, more teachers will leave.
“Until you all come to the realization of what you need to do for the workers in your schools, you’re going to lose workers every year,” Williams said.
In other board news:
- The HCS Teacher of the Year competition will culminate on April 25 at the Marriott Grande Dunes with a banquet to announce the winner of the Teacher of the Year honor. Find out more about the top five candidates here.
- The next evening, Aynor High School teacher Renee Atkinson will be competing against other teachers across the state for the title of S.C. Teacher of the Year, which will be presented April 26 on the lawn of Gov. Henry McMaster’s mansion in Columbia.
- Ansley Morrow, currently an assistant principal at Myrtle Beach High School, will be the new principal of North Myrtle Beach High School effective in July.
