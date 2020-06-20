ABWOJ jimmy_JM01.JPG

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to a post on his Facebook page.

“Several people at my office were tested last week, and a few of them tested positive,” he wrote. “I have no idea how I may have caught it. Thank God that my symptoms have not been bad.”

Richardson said when he awoke Thursday, he felt “clammy and a little tired.”

He temperature was normal, but he decided to get tested for the disease and went to Conway Medical Center.

“I just didn’t feel quite right,” he wrote.

Richardson, who has been in quarantine since Thursday, said he was notified his test came back positive Saturday night.

“I will remain here for the foreseeable future," he stated, adding that his wife and kids are fine.

He also said he has “not had any fever to speak of” and “very little congestion.”

“I’ve been a little tired, and the most significant thing has been a headache that Tylenol couldn’t touch," Richardson added. "I took a BC Powder today around lunchtime, and I have felt fine ever since.”

He asked the community to: “Please keep us in your prayers, and keep our community in your prayers.”

As of Friday, Horry County Government had 57 employees working remotely or utilizing medical leave because of possible exposure to COVID-19. So far, nearly 20 county workers have tested positive for the disease. 

