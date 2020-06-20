“I’ve got a job to do and that’s prosecute and the police have a job to do and that’s investigate,” Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said. "I’ve got enough to worry about. I can’t run police departments and I shouldn’t because that’s not my job." He said he was unaware 19 of 38 cases from Atlantic Beach had been dismissed because the town's officers failed to send the solicitor's office the proper information. "That wouldn't be typical," he said of the high number of cases being dismissed from one jurisdiction. Richardson said his office is under a Supreme Court order to move 80 percent of its cases within a year after they've been initiated. To move the cases, the nearly 10,000 cases annually, Richardson said his office must meet deadlines such as having information from a jurisdiction about a case within 30 days so the information can be turned over to the defense. Richardson said it is not unusual for some departments to miss the 30-day deadline so his office sends a series of letters asking for information – one letter to the officer, a second letter to the officer and the officer's supervisor and the final letter of dismissal notice is sent to the department's chief. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com