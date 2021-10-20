A man who barricaded himself after sheriff's deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice was later found dead Wednesday, the Horry County Sheriff's Office said.

Nearly four hours after arriving on scene, authorities said a man and a dog were found deceased in the building. After the man barricaded himself, the incident then turned into an arson investigation after a structure fire, causing heavy smoke, broke out at the scene, said Horry County Chief Deputy Tom Fox.

"During [firefighters'] entry into the area to look at the hot spots, they did locate one person in the building and a dog, and they are deceased at this time," Fox said.

Horry County Fire Rescue has the fire under control at this time, he said.

The public is asked to avoid the area between Long Bay Road and S.C. 90 near Water Tower Road due to the active investigation.

Deputies arrived on scene about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when the suspect barricaded himself in the home.

Horry County Police Department and SWAT are assisting.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is taking over the investigation, Fox said.

The Horry County Coroner's Office is en route to the scene. The name of the subject will be released after the next of kin is notified.

