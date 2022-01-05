A Garden City man convicted of attempted kidnapping is now serving a 30-year prison sentence, courtesy of Scotty Jordan’s pencil.
In June 2018, a woman on vacation in Garden City reported that a man tried to abduct her while she was jogging along South Waccamaw Drive.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation. To help catch the suspect, they called in a favor: a Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy who’s also a certified sketch artist.
Jordan, from Galivants Ferry, interviewed the woman and delivered a sketch of the suspect.
“They called me and asked for assistance. I went down and met with the detective and the victim and I did a drawing there at their beach house they were renting,” Jordan said. “Within two days, they found him. Something in that image stood out to someone. It could have been the eyes, could have been the mouth, whatever.”
Jeremiah Dicapua was found guilty in May and has been behind bars ever since. He’ll have to serve at least 85% of his prison term before he’s eligible for parole.
“The victim and her family in the case were extremely cooperative and worked with police using a sketch artist from Horry County Sheriff’s Office to complete a composite sketch of the suspect,” said 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson in a press release announcing the conviction. “Tips from the public were vital to the identification of the suspect, and he was initially identified within two days.”
It’s not often that Jordan gets to break out his soft lead and help catch a criminal. He’s only done one other drawing in his eight years as a sketch artist.
On that call, he helped determined that a victim was lying about a suspect’s identity after she failed to suggest any changes to Jordan’s initial drawing. “That’s next to impossible because you have to make changes,” Jordan said. “You can’t just draw something and say ‘Hey, is this the person?’ ‘Yea, that’s it,’ without fixing anything. The other lady, I had to make like three corrections with her drawing.”
These days, sketch artist services aren’t as in-demand as they used to be.
“There really has been quite a swing, because we do have a lot of cameras everywhere,” said Carrie Stuart, who runs Stuart Park Forensic Associates with her husband. They travel the country hosting classes at police departments that request their services, and Jordan attends their Mt. Pleasant event.
Sketch artists are still useful for crimes that don’t occur in front of cameras: for instance, rapes and home invasions in houses without security systems. And even in store robberies, surveillance cameras are usually mounted high up, so low-sitting caps can obscure a suspect’s face.
But eyewitnesses and victims often have unreliable memories, so sketches are best used as a way to rule out suspects or merely provide a rough image of what a suspect looks like rather than showing an exact depiction.
“That’s actually the biggest thing,” Stuart said. “The average witness will remember roughly five facial features, which might be facial proportions, eyes, hair and skin texture. So that’s not a huge number considering how many features there are. So all we get is an idea.”
The nature of drawings built from witnesses’ hazy memories means they don’t directly lead to an arrest, but they can lead police in the right direction. Stuart said if a person isn’t able to recognize the suspect if they saw them again, then a sketch is pointless. But if they can, then the artist’s job is to put the face to paper without contaminating the witness’ memory.
“I could do a drawing of someone, and none of us in here may not recognize it, but that person’s neighbor who lives two doors down, that person’s coworker that sees that person on a day-to-day basis, there’s something in that drawing that can jump out and grab them,” explained Jordan.
“It’s those kind of phone calls then; they call in and say, ‘You might want to look over here or over there,’ that will lead to them,” added Stuart.
As a child, Jordan enjoyed drawing, and won several picture contests in elementary school. But in high school, girls and football became more interesting and he gradually lost interest in art.
Jordan joined the Army National Guard when he was 17. He deployed three times during his service from 1995 to 2015. During a deployment to Afghanistan from 2006 to 2008, a gunner on a truck asked him to draw a Harley Davidson emblem on the gun’s shield.
“I took a pencil, I drew everything out and I colored it all in with a Sharpie marker,” Jordan said. “A big nice Harley Davidson emblem on that shield. I took pictures of it and I sent it to my brother and stuff and he said ‘Yea, you need to get back in to drawing.’”
His brother, a now-retired Myrtle Beach police officer, saw an advertisement for a sketch artist certification class in Mt. Pleasant and suggested Jordan try it out.
In 2013, Jordan signed up for the class and has since maintained his certification, which requires he go back for a class every two years. His latest recertification was in October.
“Scotty first of all is one of our favorite students in the world,” Stuart said. "He is a delight, he’s funny, he’s warm, he’s like a big teddy bear. And he is probably one of the most popular students in our class. When we know he’s coming it’s like ‘Oh, Scotty will be there, yay!’"
She said Jordan isn’t a “natural artist,” but that he makes progress every year and his drawings are “accurate enough to lead to identifications.”
A fine artist who started the school with her husband, Stuart first became interested in forensic art while working at the North Idaho Regional Crime Lab in Coeur d’Alene. In 1985, she took a composite sketch class at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
She said when she returned, she “was the only forensic artist pretty much in the Pacific Northwest. And around that time, a couple years after that, I was approached by an officer who said, ‘I really want to learn to do what you’re doing; I want to learn how to be a composite artist.’ Well, he was in the same town as me and I’m thinking, ‘Wait a minute, if I teach you how to do it then I’m not gonna be able to do it.’”
But Stuart realized that she had a valuable tool that would benefit other police departments, so in 1987, she asked the state of Idaho for a grant to host a composite drawing class. She held her first class in 1988.
“And that pretty much launched the whole concept of teaching forensic art because there just wasn’t much in the way of schools out there,” Stuart said. “There was the FBI academy, but you already had to be an artist to go to that.” Her husband joined her in 1989, and they’ve been teaching ever since, holding classes courtesy of police departments around the United States and some in Canada.
The first classes required of officers wishing to become sketch artists consist of three 40-hour weeks. The first two weeks focus on teaching officers how to interview witnesses and draw a human face with variations.
During the third week, the officers are tested on how well they know the material. If they have competent drawing skills and know the interview process well enough to teach it to other students, they can get certified. Every two years, students come back for a two-week recertification process.
In class, students can practice their drawing skills using photos of real people. In the field, the process is a bit different.
To start, the sketch artist will let the victim look through a book compiled by the FBI filled with hundreds of real mug shots, including Al Capone. The book is divided by different facial features – different shaped heads, eyes, noses, mouths, etc. – and the artist will ask the victim to pick out the mugshots with features similar to that of the suspect.
Once the artist has enough reference points, the drawing begins. Jordan uses a grid to get the proportions right, but has to make adjustments along the way. After drawing the eyes, he forms the nose, mouth, head, ears and hair.
“You always start with the eyes,” he said. “Even if I didn’t have that grid, if I can determine the size of the eye, if you draw one eye, you can draw the rest of the space around that one eye. The human head, if you look at my eyes right now, the width of my head is five eyes across.”
He uses a graphite pencil for the drawings, and uses softer lead for darker lines and harder lead for lighter lines, since softer pencils deposit more graphite.
“When you do a drawing in the field, you’re not going to have as great a detail as like what you see here,” said Jordan, referring to his detailed classroom work. “A field drawing, you’ve got limited amount of time. So you have to bang it out, and when that witness says, ‘Hey, that’s it,’ then you’re pretty much done.”
While Jordan goes back to get recertified every two years, he doesn’t do a lot of drawings at home, citing his busy work schedule and extra assignments he often picks up.
His 8-year-old daughter is starting to form the habit, though.
“My daughter’s starting to draw a little bit; she’ll probably get better at it,” Jordan said. “She likes to draw horses. She’s gone horse-crazy.”
