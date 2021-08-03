Horry County on Tuesday announced it had reached a settlement agreement with the estates of Wendy Haywood Newton and Nicolette Tanyja Eugenua Green (also known as Nicolette French), who drowned on Sept. 18, 2018 while locked in the back of a Horry County Sheriff's Office vehicle that drove through floodwaters during Hurricane Florence.

State Sen. Luke Rankin, one of the attorneys for Green, confirmed they settled for $6.3 million for each plaintiff to drop claims against Horry County.

"Horry County regrets and acknowledges these tragic deaths, and changes have been implemented to better protect the safety of mental health patients in Horry County," the county said in a statement. "These changes will help ensure that mental health patients are transported in a more safe and responsible manner. Horry County extends its sincere condolences to the families of Ms. Newton and Ms. Green. As part of the resolution of all pending claims involving Horry County, Horry County’s sincere hope is that the families of Ms. Newton and Ms. Green will experience some sense of closure to their grief."

The county itself did not announce the terms of the settlement, but it comes after the plaintiffs each won a $1 million settlement in late July against American Aluminum Accessories, which designed and manufactured the inmate transportation modules that held detainees inside the sheriff's van.

And on July 1, a judge cleared the way for Horry County Councilman Gary Loftus to sit for a deposition in the case.

According to the two lawsuits, Horry County Sheriff's Office deputies Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop were transporting the women, who were mental health patients, to a mental health facilities in Lancaster and Darlington.

They were detained in a modified inmate transportation van with only one entry and exit point for detainees, according to the lawsuits. The van was equipped with a metal cage designed for transporting inmates, and it originally had an opening on the side and and opening in rear of the cage, but the rear point of egress had been eliminated, the suits said.