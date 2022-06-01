A $75 million interchange designed to ease congestion in Carolina Forest could break ground as early as next year, Horry County officials said.
The project — which would connect Augusta Plantation Drive, Revolutionary War Way and S.C. 31 — is in the design phase with construction expected to begin in the fall of 2023, according to county records.
“I am excited that it’s going to happen and that it’s going to happen earlier than a RIDE IV project,” said Carole vanSickler, president of the Carolina Forest Civic Association, referring to the county’s next road-building program. “And I appreciate another infrastructure [project] for the number of homes being built daily in Carolina Forest.”
The interchange is part of a package of infrastructure projects that county leaders committed to fund last summer. They voted to transfer nearly $26.2 million in hospitality fee collections — the 1.5% levies on hotel accommodations, restaurant meals and admission tickets — to these projects. They plan to bond the most expensive ones and use some recurring hospitality fee money to pay off the debt.
The interchange is the most expensive project in the package. County officials have stressed that this connection would provide a relief valve for traffic on Carolina Forest Boulevard. The idea is that drivers in the central part of Carolina Forest can hop on S.C. 31 rather than dealing with the congestion on River Oaks Drive or U.S. 501.
The project includes 4,000 feet of roadway improvements and 6,000 feet of roadway ramp construction, county records show. The improvements include a four-lane stretch of road that will include a multi-use path and sidewalk to provide “safe and efficient transit for all modes of transportation,” according to county records.
But the proposal generated some pushback from Carolina Forest residents who attended a Wednesday news conference where officials discussed the project.
They said building the interchange so close to established neighborhoods reflects poor planning.
"The overgrowth was pushed and pushed and pushed," said Rosemarie Mroczkowski, who lives in the Berkshire community. "And now it's like, 'OK, well, let's come back. … Wait, let's go back to Step 2 so we can put this in here.' At what cost? And the cost is those kids in that school and the people that live around it."
She worries about the impact of the project on nearby schools and the safety of students. The project sits just down the street from Ten Oaks Middle School.
"Right now, you want to put a road literally where these kids are going to be walking to school," she said.
County officials stressed that the project is in the design phase and the residents' concerns would be considered as the plans are developed.
"We are firmly in that phase right now," said Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato, who lives in Carolina Forest. "We have not come up with any plans of how this road is going to look and how the traffic is going to flow on it. That is what they're working through right now."
DiSabato said the interchange will improve connectivity in Carolina Forest.
"It's going to help people who live in this community avoid traveling on the local roads for their entire stretches to get to major thoroughfares," he said. "This is going to help the Carolina Forest community, the River Oaks community, get to a major interchange."
While the design specifics are still being sorted out, DiSabato said the general location of the project won't change.
"There really is nowhere else to place the interchange," he said. "The roadways connect at this point."
County officials purchased much of the right of way for the interchange in 2019 and the construction is projected to be finished by 2027.
"This is going to be for the future," said Horry County Councilman Bill Howard, who also lives in Carolina Forest. “The building's coming."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.