As power is being restored in the Myrtle Beach area, Horry Electric Cooperative and Santee Cooper are reporting close to 9,000 outages in the North Myrtle Beach and Wampee areas of Horry County.
10:30 a.m. Update
Just over 5,000 residents are without power Thursday morning in a section of Horry County between North Myrtle Beach and the Wampee section of Horry County. According to Horry Electric Cooperative outage map, the power outage stretches along the Intracoastal Waterway between Briarcliffe Acres and the Grand Strand Airport and goes out past Star Bluff Road in Wampee.
No timetable is listed as to when power will be restored.
Nearly 4,000 outages are being reported near Robert Grissom Parkway between Highway 17 and Carolina Bays Parkway, according to Santee Cooper's outage map. Santee Cooper estimates that power will be restored in that area by 4:15 p.m.
As of 10:15 a.m., less than 25 customers are experiencing outages in the Myrtle Beach area.
9:15 a.m. Update
The power outages in the Myrtle Beach area have decreased but more residents in North Myrtle Beach are experiencing outages, according to Santee Cooper's outage map. As of 9 a.m., nearly 1,500 residents in the North Myrtle Beach and Atlantic Beach area are without power. The outages are primarily located between 27th Avenue South and 4th Avenue South, according to the map.
Santee Cooper estimates power to be restored in that area by 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
In Myrtle Beach, less than 250 residents are without power in the area between Woodland Park and 38th Avenue North. Power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m., according to Santee Cooper.
Power has been restored to over 360 residents in a section of Conway between Lake Busbee and the intersection of Highway 501 and Highway 544. As of 9:15 a.m., no outages have been reported in the Conway area, according to the Horry Electric Cooperative outage map.
8:15 a.m. Update
According power outage maps from Santee Cooper, Horry Electric Cooperative and Duke Energy, roughly 2,150 residents are experiencing power outages, with much of the outages occurring in the Myrtle Beach area as of 8:15 a.m. Thursday.
The outages in the Myrtle Beach area are primarily located between the Woodland Park section of Myrtle Beach to 38th Avenue North, according to Santee Cooper's outage map.
Santee Cooper estimates that power should be restored by 2:15 p.m.
Check back for updates.
