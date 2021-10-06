Horry County saw a decrease of nearly 60% in COVID-19 cases last week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Wednesday.

From Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, DHEC reports 570 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Horry County — a 58.3% decrease from the previous week. Last week, the county had 977 confirmed cases, making it the first time since the last full week of July that Horry County had less than 1,000 confirmed cases in a single week.

As of Monday, Horry County had 52 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, DHEC reports. The county had three additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths as of Monday, the state health department reports on Wednesday. Between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2, DHEC reported 26 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths in the county.

SCHOOL UPDATE

The number of Horry County Schools students in quarantine continues to drop, according the HCS online COVID-19 dashboard. As of Wednesday morning, 2,000 students are in quarantine, along with 83 staff members. St. James Intermediate has the most students in quarantine at 172. St. James Intermediate also has the most active cases among students with 14.

The dashboard shows there are a total of 181 total active cases across the county's schools and facilities, with 150 of those being students. Three different schools have 10 or more active cases among students, according to the dashboard.

The district office has six active cases among staff members and eight people in quarantine.

For the third consecutive week, no school within the district moved to virtual learning or is conducting virtual learning.

Last Tuesday, a U.S. District Court Judge granted a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction Tuesday on Proviso 1.108, which bans school districts from instating mask mandates. State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said school districts now have the authority to mandate masks. The HCS Board of Education is set to discuss the topic at its meeting Monday.