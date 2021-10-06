Horry County saw a decrease of nearly 60% in COVID-19 cases last week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Wednesday.
From Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, DHEC reports 570 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Horry County — a 58.3% decrease from the previous week. Last week, the county had 977 confirmed cases, making it the first time since the last full week of July that Horry County had less than 1,000 confirmed cases in a single week.
As of Monday, Horry County had 52 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, DHEC reports. The county had three additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths as of Monday, the state health department reports on Wednesday. Between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2, DHEC reported 26 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths in the county.
SCHOOL UPDATE
The number of Horry County Schools students in quarantine continues to drop, according the HCS online COVID-19 dashboard. As of Wednesday morning, 2,000 students are in quarantine, along with 83 staff members. St. James Intermediate has the most students in quarantine at 172. St. James Intermediate also has the most active cases among students with 14.
The dashboard shows there are a total of 181 total active cases across the county's schools and facilities, with 150 of those being students. Three different schools have 10 or more active cases among students, according to the dashboard.
The district office has six active cases among staff members and eight people in quarantine.
For the third consecutive week, no school within the district moved to virtual learning or is conducting virtual learning.
Last Tuesday, a U.S. District Court Judge granted a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction Tuesday on Proviso 1.108, which bans school districts from instating mask mandates. State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said school districts now have the authority to mandate masks. The HCS Board of Education is set to discuss the topic at its meeting Monday.
HOSPITAL UPDATE
Statistics across Horry County vary from hospital to hospital Wednesday, according to the latest COVID data released.
Conway Medical Center Spokesperson Allyson Floyd said CMC is 80% occupied as of Wednesday morning, treating a total of 28 COVID-positive patients. Of those 28 patients, half of them are in ICU and 7 are on ventilators. A total of 23 COVID-positive patients are unvaccinated while 5 are fully vaccinated, Floyd said.
From Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, Floyd said that CMC had two COVID-19 deaths. This comes after three straight weeks where the hospital had 8 COVID-19 deaths.
Grand Strand Regional Medical Center is currently at 100% capacity, spokesperson Katie Maclay said. GSRMC is treating 41 COVID-19 patients, with seven in ICU and seven on ventilators. Maclay said that the hospital had nine COVID-19 deaths from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.
The hospital system did not release information regarding the number of vaccinated and unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.
Tidelands Health is 110% occupied as of Wednesday, said spokesperson Dawn Bryant. The hospital system has 31 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 31 patients, six are in ICU and four are on ventilators.
Tidelands currently has 25 patients who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, with five of those patients in ICU and three on ventilators, Bryant said. The hospital system has six fully vaccinated patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, one patient is in ICU and another is on a ventilator.
The hospital system reported six COVID-19-related deaths between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4, Bryant said.
According to DHEC data Wednesday:
• Horry County hospitals are 90.4% occupied
• 638 of the county's 706 hospital beds are occupied
• 135 of the 638 beds are occupied by patients who have COVID-19
• 88 of the county's 96 ICU beds are occupied, with COVID-19 patients occupying 37 beds
• 48 of the 177 ventilators in the county are being used, with 22 being used by COVID-19 patients
