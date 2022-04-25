The Horry County Board of Education on Monday emphasized the importance of continuing the Education Capital Improvement Sales and Use Tax — a 1% levy that helps pay for school construction.
“I don’t see how we can continue to grow our schools debt-free without the passage of this one-cent sales tax,” board member David Cox said.
The penny sales tax, as it is commonly known, was first passed in 2008.
“This is the reauthorization of an existing tax, and this is not a new tax,” said Horry County Schools Superintendent Rick Maxey. “These are monies used for the construction of buildings, maintaining buildings, retirement of debt … this is not for operations. This is building facilities necessary and upkeep for educating children in Horry County.”
The board discussed the resolution that would be needed to put the tax on the November ballot. If the reauthorization does not pass, officials said, the county will likely see a significant increase in property taxes to pay for new schools.
The tax generates about $100 million per year.
“This has been a great boost for Horry County Schools," said Board Vice Chairman Neil James said. "The numbers speak for themselves."
Frannie Heizer of Burr & Forman, LLP spoke to the board about the referendum, mentioning that Horry County Schools is the only district in the state that shares some of its profits from the penny sales tax with local higher education.
Just over 13% of the tax revenue goes to Coastal Carolina University, and 6.7% goes to Horry-Georgetown Technical College.
Fifty to sixty percent of the revenue comes from visitors to the county.
“It’s a phenomenally high number. That means of every dollar you spend on a school project or debt service, the majority of that dollar is being paid for by someone who doesn’t live in the county,” said District 5 board member Howard Barnard.
Thanks to the tax revenue, Heizer said, the district has been able to avoid additional debt for new buildings.
The language used in the 2008 referendum mentioned how the district could lower the tax rate because of the revenue gained from the tax, and school district officials were able to reduce millage from 28 to 10 mills.
Heizer said this year’s wording on the ballot would allow the district to keep the millage at the reduced level.
“That is a tremendous result for your homeowner taxpayers,” Cox said. “For a $300,000 house, you pay about $1,000 [per year] in property tax. It could be $4,000 to $5,000 [per year] if this doesn’t pass. We should make sure our constituents know how important this is.”
Board member Janet Graham wants to be sure citizens know that even if someone is not a homeowner in the county, that resident pays taxes on cars and other personal property that could possibly increase without this referendum.
“If it passes, it’s business as usual,” Board Chairman Ken Richardson said. “If it doesn’t – by my calculation – our millage could go [from 10 mills] up to 58 mills … we need to reach out and make sure they understand the consequences if it didn’t pass again. We’re gonna show what we’ve done with the money. We’re going to talk about projects we want to see. It’s a win-win for the community and a win-win for moving down here. It’s a great thing.”
The board will discuss the referendum details again next month before they approve the language that will appear on the November ballot.
