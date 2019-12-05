The executive director of transportation for Horry County Schools was arrested Thursday and faces a driving under the influence charge, according to online records.
Jail records show James Floyd Wright was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 7:20 p.m. after being arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The 57-year-old has also been charged with a seat belt violation.
No further information was immediately available.
Check back for updates.
