An Horry County special education teacher was arrested Friday morning and charged with allegedly assaulting a student in class at St. James Intermediate School.
Gabriel Hernandez, 28, is charged with cruelty to children (torture, deprivation) after assaulting a student, according to a warrant.
An Horry County Schools spokesperson said Hernandez has been placed on administrative leave since March 20 due to the alleged incident and will remain on leave until further notice.
Horry County police responded to St. James Intermediate School on March 17 in response to an assault on a student that happened the day before, a police report states.
Witnesses stated the student was having a behavioral episode when Hernandez put him in an inappropriate hold and witnessed the teacher drag the victim across the room by his arms, a police report states.
The teacher then put all of his body weight on the victims legs and pinned him to the ground for approximately 30 seconds, according to the police report.
Authorities were told one of the the aids had to attempt to intervene by telling the teacher to stop and let go of the student, the report states.
After providing information to the authorities, the school informed the student's parents of the incident, police said. The parents became upset and requested to pursue charges against the teacher, according to police.
The arrest warrant for Hernandez also states that the teacher used ill-treatment against a student, dragging the student across the room by his feet before aggressively picking the victim off the floor and slamming them in their chair.
"The defendant was the victim's primary teacher, who was responsible for his wellbeing and safety," the arrest warrant states.
