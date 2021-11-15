Superintendent Rick Maxey received the results of his yearly evaluation from the Horry County Board of Education on Monday, and that included a raise of more than $32,000.

“Dr. Maxey’s job performance is highly effective,” board chairman Ken Richardson said. “The district continues to perform well and is headed in the right direction … we thank Dr. Maxey for his leadership.”

The board voted unanimously to move Maxey’s salary from $227,304 to $260,000 per year. They also boosted his monthly automobile allowance to $1,000 per month and raised the district contribution to his annuity to 15%.

His contract will also be extended another year through June 30, 2025.

Vice chairman Neil James said he wanted to assure his constituents that this decision was data-driven.

“Compared to other districts across the state, these [increases] are certainly justified,” James said.

District 4 member David Cox encouraged people to check the salaries of superintendents in other districts, as well as those of other CEOs in the county.

“These numbers are fair and these numbers are just,” Cox said. “Dr. Maxey’s job is hard and it is stressful.”

Cox mentioned a Lowcountry superintendent who makes $210,000 per year and only has a master’s degree, and another Upstate superintendent whose salary comes in at approximately $185,000 per year.

“Times have been hard the last two or three years, and I really appreciate the superintendent and how his staff has come together to protect our students,” said District 6 member Helen Smith, noting how Maxey has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

District 11 member Shanda Allen said Maxey is deserving of their support even if they may not agree on everything.

“He has taken on what we have put before him and has done it with grace,” Allen said.

Maxey said he looks forward to continuing his service with Horry County Schools.

“As long as we keep in front of us the most important thing – providing a quality education to all of our students – then we will continue to move forward and be recognized as the best school district in the state of South Carolina,” Maxey said.