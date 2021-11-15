Superintendent Rick Maxey received the results of his yearly evaluation from the Horry County Board of Education on Monday, and that included a raise of more than $32,000.
“Dr. Maxey’s job performance is highly effective,” board chairman Ken Richardson said. “The district continues to perform well and is headed in the right direction … we thank Dr. Maxey for his leadership.”
The board voted unanimously to move Maxey’s salary from $227,304 to $260,000 per year. They also boosted his monthly automobile allowance to $1,000 per month and raised the district contribution to his annuity to 15%.
His contract will also be extended another year through June 30, 2025.
Vice chairman Neil James said he wanted to assure his constituents that this decision was data-driven.
“Compared to other districts across the state, these [increases] are certainly justified,” James said.
District 4 member David Cox encouraged people to check the salaries of superintendents in other districts, as well as those of other CEOs in the county.
“These numbers are fair and these numbers are just,” Cox said. “Dr. Maxey’s job is hard and it is stressful.”
Cox mentioned a Lowcountry superintendent who makes $210,000 per year and only has a master’s degree, and another Upstate superintendent whose salary comes in at approximately $185,000 per year.
“Times have been hard the last two or three years, and I really appreciate the superintendent and how his staff has come together to protect our students,” said District 6 member Helen Smith, noting how Maxey has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.
District 11 member Shanda Allen said Maxey is deserving of their support even if they may not agree on everything.
“He has taken on what we have put before him and has done it with grace,” Allen said.
Maxey said he looks forward to continuing his service with Horry County Schools.
“As long as we keep in front of us the most important thing – providing a quality education to all of our students – then we will continue to move forward and be recognized as the best school district in the state of South Carolina,” Maxey said.
In other school board news:
- New District 3 representative Tracy Winters was officially sworn in and took her seat on the Horry County Board of Education Monday night.
Winters, widow of former District 3 member Ray Winters, was accompanied by her daughter Alyssa, and her mother Sandra Smith for the honor.
- The district announced that it officially has 45,672 students, including charter schools, according to recent 45-day attendance average daily membership.
- Parents of students in virtual school who are interested in moving back to brick-and-mortar education have until this Friday (Nov. 19) to move them back to the in-person setting, according to Chief Officer of Student Services Velna Allen.
After the Thanksgiving holiday, from Nov. 29 through Dec. 8, parents wishing to send their in-person students to the HCS K-12 virtual program will have the opportunity to make that move.
Allen said currently there are around 1,600 signed up for virtual school this spring, and of course that number will fluctuate depending on the number that decide to transfer after the Thanksgiving holiday.
- As of Monday afternoon, the HCS COVID-19 dashboard showed 84 positive cases with 70 student cases and 14 in staff members. Forty-four staff members are in quarantine and 1,000 students are quarantined as well.
HCS has partnered with Conway Medical Center to provide voluntary vaccination dates and locations for those interested in having their children vaccinated.
The first vaccine clinic is scheduled for Tuesday at Burgess Elementary School, at 9645 Scipio Lane in Myrtle Beach, and Daisy Elementary, at 2801 Red Bluff Road in Loris. Another clinic at those same locations is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 7.
On Wednesday, Nov. 17, and Wednesday, Dec. 8, vaccine clinics will be held at Carolina Forest Elementary School, at 285 Carolina Forest Blvd., and Conway Elementary School, at 1101 Snowhill Drive in Conway.
To download a registration form before the clinics, visit https://www.horrycountyschools.net/fall_vaccine_sites.
