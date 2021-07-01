Horry County Schools intends to pay a Dillon-based office supply company $535,000 to remove thousands of plexiglass barriers from the county’s schools to be recycled starting this week.

The school district awarded Herald Office Supply the bid Tuesday to remove the plexiglass, which the district began installing midway through the last academic year.

The South Carolina Department of Education gave HCS $4.2 million worth of plexiglass and HCS was required to pay for the installation.

It took nearly a week for staff at Conway Elementary School to disassemble the plexiglass, said custodial supervisor Willie Johnson.

Plexiglass barriers filled the gymnasium Wednesday, awaiting to be picked up for recycling.

According to HCS documents that include the scope of work, the contractor is in charge of collecting, removing and transporting 3,500 tabletop dividers, 22,000 plexi barriers and 22,000 desktop shields in the county’s 56 schools.

The contractor is to recycle “and/or dispose” all plexi materials within 30 days of picking the shields up from the schools.

“Recycled poundage must be accurate in this report and include verification that the recycled materials are, in fact, recycled and not combined with land-filled waste,” scope of work documents state.

The removal process is expected to last until Aug. 15, according to solicitation documents from HCS.

It’s unclear where specifically the county’s plexiglass will be recycled. Asked if it will be recycled locally or out of state, HCS spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said it will be up to the contractor.

A spokesperson for Herald Office Supply declined to comment about the process, saying the company’s contract with the district prohibited them from talking about the removal.

My Horry News requested a copy of the contract, but HCS did not immediately respond.

HCS Superintendent Rick Maxey announced during a June Board of Education meeting that the plexiglass would be removed this summer. At the time, Maxey said the district could not manage the plexiglass extraction, adding that the installation took multiple months.

The upcoming school year is expected to start with more relaxed COVID-19 safety protocols.

Last academic year, HCS students and teachers began the year in the hybrid phase, which meant partially in-person instruction along with remote learning.

Toward the end of the first semester, the district began installing the plexiglass barriers at all elementary schools. And eventually, by mid-spring, all county schools had the barriers in place.

The South Carolina Department of Education purchased about $4.2 million worth of plexiglass from Polymershapes, said Ryan Brown, spokesperson for the SCDE.

About 200 folding desk shields from Interior Elements were also purchased by the state department for HCS, Brown said.

Brown said individual school districts are responsible for recycling plexiglass and other materials they are no longer using.

Polymershapes is listed on the SCDE's website as one of the "possible contacts" for plexiglass recycling efforts.

Polymershapes is a distributor and fabricator company, said Ross Wigington, general manager of the Polymershapes location in Columbia. Wigington said the company does not currently have a contract with any school districts in the state.

"From what I understand, we sold the bulk of what the state purchased," Wigington said. "We definitely see the importance of this material not ending up in landfills."

Wigington said one of the challenges is the cost of freight to get the plexiglass back into facilities to recycle. During the recycling process, plexiglass will have to be ground down before it is repurposed.

"We are currently trying to figure out how to do that and maybe how the schools can do that without the state incurring any more cost for these shields," he said.