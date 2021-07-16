Horry County Schools has been steadily increasing upfront resources for its athletics programs.
But not even coaching pay raises, adding a district-wide athletics director or upping the number of certified athletics trainers compares what may be the next move.
While nothing formal has been approved, the district is moving forward with the necessary steps to install synthetic turf on eight shared-use athletics venues, possibly within the next three years. The entire project could cost more than $9.5 million for the installation at eight high schools. Like it did with its track upgrades, Horry County would utilize a multi-year window, with as many as four of them completed prior to the start of the fall of 2022.
Bids have not been solicited, nor have any contracts been signed. However, the project appears more likely by the week.
“I’m a natural grass guy, but there’s a need in Horry County for synthetic turf fields with the traffic they get,” district athletics liaison Roger Dixon said Friday. “I’m more comfortable now based on the extra money that’s being given to the district in different forms. I haven’t seen the money, but they can redistribute some funds back to the facilities — not just athletics facilities, but facilities in general.”
Newly hired district Athletics Director Jason Cox could not immediately be reached for comment Friday. Dixon, though, said that he was about “80-percent confident” that this current plan would be fulfilled.
Much of that is because during Monday’s HCS facilities meeting, the discussion included tentative dollar figures and installation time frames. The first phase — Socastee, Carolina Forest, Loris and St. James — would cost approximately $5.1 million and be slated for the winter and spring of 2022.
Aynor, Green Sea Floyds and North Myrtle Beach would comprise phase two at a cost of $3.6 million and be conducted in 2023. Conway would round out the group in phase three ($1.2 million) and be completed in 2024.
Along with Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium, shared between the City of Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach High School, all nine district schools would then be playing on the synthetic surfaces.
Each individual field would require a minimum of 10 weeks to complete, without consideration to necessary sub-surface upgrades or other needs. Obviously, research on the right product and company — one with the capability of handling multiple schools simultaneously — is all to be determined.
Just the same, the synthetic turf proponents around Horry County believe their wish is closer to coming true.
“When I took the job, facilities were my No. 1 concern at Socastee,” Braves Athletics Director Josh Vinson said. “I could not be any more impressed with the district, the school board and the facilities department getting on board with it and making it happen. It allows us at the school level to raise money for other things. We can start looking at some wants other than needs. We can start looking at scoreboards and uniforms and equipment.
“If you were looking to help with an athletic department, facilities are the best way because we can concentrate on other things. It is a great trickle-down event.”
The upfront cost of installing the field turf and extended maintenance, Dixon said, requires about 12-13 years out of the product before it starts to meet the annual costs associated with upkeep on a natural playing surface. Even synthetic surfaces need to be touched up and regularly rolled and painted.
What isn’t folded into that financial comparison is how synthetic turf would free up the coaching staffs tasked with mowing and painting, not to mention having to navigate cancelled practices and postponed games. All of that is frequently a burdensome chore for the schools who have varsity, junior varsity and middle school teams in football, soccer and lacrosse all attempting to use the same playing surface.
North Myrtle Beach football coach Matt Reel said that is often the forgotten aspect of the turf conversation.
“People think it’s about keeping up with the Joneses and it’s all superficial reasons,” Reel said. “For me, it’s about not ever missing practice, games and chances to enhance our players’ chances of being successful and doing it in as safe a place as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.