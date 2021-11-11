Horry County Schools and Conway Medical Center are partnering to host four COVID-19 vaccine events beginning week, HCS announced Thursday.

Vaccinations will be offered to students, staff and community members ages five and older.

Appointments are not required and those who participate are asked to fill out a registration form before they arrive or on-site prior to their shot.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, according to HCS.

The first vaccine clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Burgess Elementary School, at 9645 Scipio Ln. in Myrtle Beach, and Daisy Elementary, at 2801 Red Bluff Rd. in Loris. Another clinic at those same locations is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 7.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, and Wednesday, Dec. 8, vaccine clinics will be held at Carolina Forest Elementary School, at 285 Carolina Forest Blvd. in Myrtle Beach, and Conway Elementary School, at 1101 Snowhill Dr. in Conway.

To download a registration form before the clinics, visit https://www.horrycountyschools.net/fall_vaccine_sites.