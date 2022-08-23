Horry County Schools doesn't teach critical race theory.
But the county's board of education opted to make a statement Monday by voting 11-1 to pass a resolution saying that the district will not teach the topic or offer any staff training that contains components of the academic concept, which examines how racism is enmeshed in public policy.
“This is something I want to make sure I get straight tonight,” board chairman Ken Richardson said. “In the last six to eight months, I’ve been asked about this at least a thousand times.”
CRT encompasses the idea that racial bias is already inherent in U.S. laws, policies and education systems. Although the theory dates back decades, the term became more well-known after the murder of George Floyd in 2020.
The resolution passed by the school board this week offers a critical view of the theory, stating the "concepts of Critical Race Theory have been categorized as divisive and considered detrimental to equity in education."
The only dissenting vote came from District 7 member Janet Graham, the lone Black school board member.
Graham said she understood that a public outcry about the theory had led the board to consider the resolution, but she questioned why the district needed to take this step when the state doesn't include the theory in its approved curriculum.
“Quite frankly, I’m not concerned about what’s going on in the state," Richardson replied. "I’m concerned about Horry County Schools. I’m getting tired of explaining this. We don’t teach critical race theory in Horry County Schools. Does that mean it doesn’t get slipped in? It might get slipped in, but if we find out about it, we’re going to do something about it. I tell you right now, I’m tired of it. I’m four months away from not being chairman anymore. I can say what I want and do what I want, and you (the public) don’t have to like it. I want this perfectly clear and defined.”
Graham said she would not be voting for the resolution because it seemed like a moot point.
“We are educators ... and we are here to open the door to discuss theory – that’s what education is, it’s theory,” Graham said, pointing out that she understands where critical race theory is coming from, but that the furor over the concept has been blown out of proportion and many of the concerns raised about the subject aren't based on what it actually is.
She questioned the portion of the resolution that referenced divisiveness and inequity of education, and said that it can appear to be inequitable to some, but is actually equitable to others.
District employee raises unanimously approved, some nurses get SCDHEC bonus
In other action, the board approved the $18.1 million competitive employee compensation package to help combat the current employee shortage Monday night.
"If you want to be the best, you've got to pay, and we're going to have to pay," Richardson said.
Graham said she would like to bring hourly employees up to $15 per hour but knows it isn't feasible now.
"I want the board to consider looking at that again in our upcoming budget," she said. "It means groceries for some people. I think it's something we can consider."
Click HERE for a full explanation of which HCS employees can expect raises in their next paycheck.
"It's a long time coming," District 11 member Shanda Allen said.
Superintendent Rick Maxey announced that the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is giving all nurses continuously employed by the school district since August 2021 a one-time $3,000 bonus.
"[This is] in recognition of their service during the COVID-19 pandemic and workforce development crisis," Maxey said.
New Whittemore Park Middle School groundbreaking scheduled
An official groundbreaking ceremony will be taking place for the new Whittemore Park Middle School site on Oct. 24, according to Horry County Schools officials.
Further details will be announced at a later time.
Site clearing, grading and drainage work began in July and the school district said that the school is still set for an August 2024 opening.
Mount Pleasant firm considered for elementary school design
A Mount Pleasant-based architecture firm, SMHa Architects, was recommended by the district’s facilities committee as the company to design the two new elementary schools in the Carolina Forest area.
The firm, which is a small, certified, women-owned business, would design the two sites – whose layouts would be able to be used for other future schools – for a price tag of around $4.4 million.
“That is around 5% of the total hard cost of both buildings combined,” said HCS Director of Planning Joe Burch. “We will talk about the budget for these schools in September … I continue to be concerned with cost escalation and how expensive these buildings are getting, but that’s just how the market is going.”
This firm previously designed Wren Middle School in Anderson, as well as Buist Academy, Mount Pleasant Academy and Daniel Island Academy in the Charleston area.
The board will vote on officially moving forward with SMHa Architects at their next regular meeting in September.
School security audit coming soon
While it was set aside in the original budget for this school year, HCS officials asked the board for more money to complete a school security audit.
A total of $236,000 will be spent to bring in an outside firm, yet unnamed, to review the district's school security measures. The original budget called for $150,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.