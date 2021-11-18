Fifty-six teachers from schools across Horry County have been named school-level teachers of the year, Horry County Schools announced this week.

The teachers were recognized by their peers as the Teacher of the Year for their respective schools and are now eligible to be named the countywide HCS Teacher of the Year, according to HCS.

From the school-level winners, the county's Teacher of the Year Selection Committee will choose ten semifinalists, according to HCS. From that point, five finalists will be narrowed down. The the HCS Teacher of the Year will be announced in May.

Here are the teachers from each school: