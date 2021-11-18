Fifty-six teachers from schools across Horry County have been named school-level teachers of the year, Horry County Schools announced this week.
The teachers were recognized by their peers as the Teacher of the Year for their respective schools and are now eligible to be named the countywide HCS Teacher of the Year, according to HCS.
From the school-level winners, the county's Teacher of the Year Selection Committee will choose ten semifinalists, according to HCS. From that point, five finalists will be narrowed down. The the HCS Teacher of the Year will be announced in May.
Here are the teachers from each school:
- Academy for Arts, Science & Technology (AAST) - Tiffany Sellers
- Academy for Technology and Academics (ATA) - Gary Tripp
- Adult Education - Christine Lane
- Aynor Elementary - Maegan Tyler
- Aynor High - Michelle "Renee" Atkinson
- Aynor Middle - Malachi Cleary
- Black Water Middle - Christopher Cagna
- Burgess Elementary - Diane Dame
- Carolina Forest Elementary - Kelly Calcagni
- Carolina Forest High - Delanie Lewis
- Conway Elementary - Rachel Cain
- Conway High - Yaminah Jordan
- Conway Middle - Janelle Gauck
- Daisy Elementary - Linda Cole
- Early College High School - Karen Thompson
- Forestbrook Elementary - Sara Ayala
- Forestbrook Middle - Tracy Terrell
- Green Sea Floyds Elementary - Casey Elliott
- Green Sea Floyds High - James Mauldin
- Green Sea Floyds Middle - Courtney Willoughby
- Homewood Elementary - Casey Harrelson
- Kingston Elementary - Rebecca Lysowski
- Lakewood Elementary - Erika Collins
- Loris Elementary - Hannah Beatty
- Loris High - David Wilson
- Loris Middle - Jack Hord
- Midland Elementary - April Singleton
- Myrtle Beach Early Childhood - Kristen Colyer
- Myrtle Beach Elementary - Jessica Davis
- Myrtle Beach High - Nina Annunziata
- Myrtle Beach Middle - Jessica "Jess" Miller
- Myrtle Beach Primary - Tori DeVita
- North Myrtle Beach High - Amy Howe
- North Myrtle Beach Middle - Raedene Averitt
- Ocean Bay Elementary - Aimee Singleton
- Ocean Bay Middle - Megan Morris
- Ocean Drive Elementary - Caroline Rogers
- Palmetto Bays Elementary - Kassandra Marks
- Pee Dee Elementary - Devin Cottillion
- River Oaks Elementary - Eric Moore
- Riverside Elementary - Megan Doiley
- Seaside Elementary - Michelle Blackburn
- SOAR Academy - Adam Jernigan
- Socastee Elementary - Nancy Ihnat
- Socastee High - Cynthia Lehr
- Socastee Middle - Marianne Bourque
- South Conway Elementary - Jessica Harrelson
- St. James Elementary - Ellis Spearman
- St. James High - Amy Marsh
- St. James Intermediate - Thomas McMahon
- St. James Middle - Nicholas Stillmak
- Ten Oaks Middle - Linh Nguyen
- Therapeutic Learning Center - Andrew Appel
- Waccamaw Elementary - Jessica MacRae
- Waterway Elementary - Christy Nichols
- Whittemore Park Middle - Michelle Worley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.