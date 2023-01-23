Fifteen schools in Horry County are packed.
With each being at or above 100% capacity, the latest school population data has district officials talking about ways to relieve overcrowding, particularly at schools in the growing Carolina Forest area.
“There are options for addressing that growth," said HCS Planning Director Joe Burch. "And I think we have the real estate to do it."
Attendance data will be used to help guide recommendations on future additions, renovations and new construction plans, but Burch said it won’t be the only deciding factor.
Currently, River Oaks Elementary School is at 148% capacity, and Ocean Bay Elementary follows a close second at 132% capacity.
Two new elementary schools are in the works for the Carolina Forest area, and those would also feed into Carolina Forest High School, who stands at 117% capacity.
CFHS has eight modular classrooms now, and school officials hope to have eight more soon. The school floats 17 teachers through the school using all existing modular classrooms. They also have 22 teaching vacancies.
“There’s no doubt there needs to be another high school in the area,” District 8 board member Melanie Wellons said. “We’re expecting at least 1,000 more students at that school – 16 modulars isn’t going to cut it.”
The district owns 122 modulars and is getting ready to vote on purchasing a few modulars for Pee Dee Elementary, and leasing 22 others to be used at Carolina Forest Elementary, Ocean Bay Elementary, St. James Elementary and Carolina Forest High.
The estimated cost would be less than $3.8 million, according to Neil James, who chairs the board's facilities committee.
With the two new elementary schools on the to-do list, Burch said once those open, that will free up 64 modular classrooms to be used in other schools once the Carolina Forest elementary population is spread out amongst the new facilities.
HCS Chief of Support Services Daryl Brown said that discussions are already in the works on how best to alleviate the Carolina Forest overcrowding, which include something they saw in a different district that involved a three-story stand-alone addition.
“There are a couple of ideas Joe [Burch] and I have discussed that might solve the overcrowding issue,” Brown said during Monday afternoon’s facilities committee meeting.
The other schools at or over 100% capacity are Aynor Elementary, Aynor Middle, Waccamaw Elementary, Homewood Elementary, Pee Dee Elementary, Myrtle Beach High School, Riverside Elementary, North Myrtle Beach Middle, St. James Elementary, and St. James High School.
Choosing books for HCS libraries
In November, the district decided that a special committee would decide which new books and materials are available on each school’s shelves. On Monday night, a former staff member and local experienced educators highlighted why they oppose the decision.
For each school, the library media advisory committee will include the school library specialist, an administrator, a teacher representing core content, an instructional coach and four parents who are serving on the Parent Council, Advisory Board, School Improvement Council or PTO Board. The school principal will select the committee members.
Read more about the November decision here.
Lisa Moniz, a school library media specialist for 26 years who spent three of those years working for HCS, expressed concern that these groups undermined the school librarians.
“These librarians have graduate degrees … they are trained in selecting quality resources,” Moniz told the board during public comment. “There is a reason librarians are called media specialists.”
Moniz said librarians are being vilified, and that when she worked for HCS she was dedicated to the students she served and just wanted to instill a love of reading.
Policies are already in place for parents who want to restrict their children's access to certain books – it can be noted in the student’s account if they try to check out one of those books.
“No one should dispute that parents have the right to decide what material their children can read," Moniz said. "It’s not okay for one group of parents to decide what all children should read."
Some of the parents who want to remove certain books from circulation in HCS libraries say their motivation is to protect children.
“Removing these books does just the opposite," Moniz said. "Reading promotes compassion and understanding. Powerful stories can serve as windows and mirrors to the human experience … [help students to] gain wisdom and empathy, and learn about the encounters of others."
Amy Strong, an Horry County resident who is also a retired high school and college English teacher, said she was concerned over the “appearance of a group trying to demolish the liberty of students.”
The group of parents wanting to ban more books said many of the ones on their list of 77 contained “incest” and “pornography”.
Strong cited the definition of the word that meant something created specifically for sexual pleasure, and she said none of the books on that list were created for that purpose.
“On that criteria, we’d have to ban the Bible too,” Strong said.
Literature, Strong said, is a flight simulator.
“[For students to] experience the life of others. Learn empathy and learn not everyone is exactly like them,” Strong said.
If a parent doesn’t want a student to read the book, Strong said “deal with it in your own home.”
“Explain why you don’t want them to read it and return it to the library,” she said. “If your child is so afraid to be open and honest about what they are reading that says more about your relationship than the book they have chosen.”
She urged the board to “trust in the school librarians and teachers to make the decisions they have been trained to make.”
“Deal with their own viewpoints at home with their own children," she said. "Don’t remove material that will signal to students that you as a school board see their identities and lived experiences as things for which they should be ashamed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.