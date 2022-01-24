More than 40% of students in Horry County Schools’ K-12 virtual program are failing one or more courses, according to HCS officials.
The failure rate and other concerns have led HCS administrators to consider removing the K-12 HCS virtual option completely, beginning with the fall semester.
“I personally don’t want to see the problem perpetuated into the next school year,” HCS Superintendent Rick Maxey said, referencing the statistic showing 46% of current virtual school seniors are failing one or more classes and 42% of all students are in the same situation. “If 46% of my seniors were failing one or more courses, I couldn’t sleep at night. We want to see them graduate and see them be successful.”
The district’s curriculum committee on Monday discussed how to handle the situation. Chief Officer of Academics Boone Myrick told the group they had three options: keep the program as it is, continue the program with different parameters for enrollment acceptance or dissolve the program entirely.
Maxey said the recommendation of HCS administration is to dissolve the program completely beginning this fall, but no official decision will be made for at least another month after more discussion, according to school officials.
The K-12 HCS virtual program began for the 2020-2021 school year after a springtime of pandemic distance learning with more than 18,000 students choosing to go the virtual route.
The enrollment numbers have fallen, and parents were given the choice to move their children to virtual again this semester. About 2,100 students are currently enrolled for this spring’s virtual program.
Other staff concerns include the lack of student opportunities for hands-on learning, labs and other specialized equipment usage, as well as low participation in state assessments, and the impact on brick and mortar schools to include rescheduling students, class sizes, teacher assignments, and more.
"Students are not signing in, not doing their work. This is just not what we meant for it to be. We have got to look at this and mull over this some more and make some big decisions for Horry County Schools," said District 2 board member and curriculum committee chair Sherrie Todd.
According to Myrick’s data, only 11% of new students who wanted to move to virtual for this semester cited COVID-19 as their main concern for doing so.
Maxey said that through the South Carolina Department of Education, there are seven free virtual charter schools available for those students who may want to continue learning in a virtual environment.
Maxey emphasized that this possible move is not about teachers, and that teachers have gone above and beyond.
“The business that we’re in is educating our students," he said. "We have wonderful teachers who are at the brick and mortar schools and wonderful teachers providing instruction in the virtual setting. They are doing a great job. The problem is, every student is not equipped to work in a virtual environment.”
Myrick reiterated that the possible dissolution of the virtual school would have no impact on the Flex virtual class options that have been in place for over 10 years for students in grades 9-12 to complete one or two courses as they need online at a time.
It also would not affect the usage of distance learning during inclement weather or other emergency situations, as the district is approved by the DOE to be an eLearning district when needed.
Teachers have given many options to help students keep up with their classwork, Myrick said, including scheduling parent conferences, phone calls, emails, providing make-up attendance opportunities, small group instruction and flexible meeting schedules.
District 7 board member Janet Graham questioned the reported failure rate in comparison with the usual brick-and-mortar failure rate, and Myrick said that ranges from 10% in the elementary grades up to 12-15% in high school during a normal year.
“Our numbers are not nearly that high for brick and mortar,” Myrick said.
Mary Anderson, the district’s chief of human resources, said there should be plenty of room for those virtual teachers and administrators to move to brick-and-mortar positions if the district ultimately decides to shut the virtual school down.
The board will likely discuss the K-12 HCS Virtual Program’s fate at their next meeting in February, and no decision has officially been made.
“There are some distractors out there that prevent some students from [being successful virtually] … and they are not performing well enough working independently to avoid failing a class,” Maxey said. “We need to make this change, in my opinion, so that we can catch up our students. This failure rate is not acceptable in any book.”
