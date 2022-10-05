Officials across Horry County assure multiple school campuses are safe after prank emergency phone calls were reported Wednesday morning.
Police responded to Myrtle Beach High School, Myrtle Beach Middle School, Loris High School and Conway High School in response to "swatting" calls, which is making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring out a large police presence, Horry County Schools said in a statement.
"Police are currently on the campuses of these schools, and I can assure you that all students and staff are safe," HCS Spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said in a statement. "Police will remain on campus and continue to investigate the situation."
Bourcier said the district, as well as other school districts in the state, had fallen victim to swatting.
Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said crews were dispatched to Myrtle Beach Middle School just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for a shooting.
“It was a hoax. We are on scene. We’ve checked the school, everybody’s safe. All the students are safe,” Vest said, adding MBPD are checking all Myrtle Beach cluster schools as well.
Vest said some crews are now returning to normal operations as other crews remain on scene at area schools to continue to investigate.
Conway spokeswoman June Wood said officers were called to Conway High School for an active shooter around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Wood said officers determined there was no threat and will remain on campus and investigate the incident.
