All Horry County Schools employees will receive bonuses from the district before Thanksgiving.

District officials said the money is a sign of gratitude for the employees' service to students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The administration and board, we are in total agreement with one thing for sure: Our employees have gone above and beyond to deal with all the things that have come along with this pandemic environment,” said HCS Superintendent Rick Maxey. “I can’t pick out a single group of employees because so many people have pitched in to deal with the pandemic.”

Full-time employees will pocket $750 and the part-time, substitutes and positive pay employees meeting the criteria will pocket $375 after taxes.

The board voted 8-2 in favor of the bonuses, with District 4 member David Cox and vice chairman Neil James voting against the motion. District 5 member Howard Barnard was absent.

The bonuses total $7.4 million and will come from the district's surplus funds.

“We are talking about all Horry County Schools employees,” Maxey said.

The criteria for receiving the bonus includes regular employees (full- and part-time) who have received a professional contract or statement of employment for the 2021-2022 school year, and those eligible regular full- and part-time employees must have completed the new hire process as of Oct. 29.

Eligible substitutes and positive pay employees must have worked 25% of the available instructional days since Aug. 17.

Maxey said that from preparing lunches, delivering those lunches, cleaning schools, contact tracing, staying after hours to check bus videos and making sure surfaces are sanitized, HCS workers chipped in and the district wanted to say thanks.

“I know we can never compensate them for everything that has been done, but we are in agreement that we would like to acknowledge their contribution,” Maxey said. “I can’t pick out a single group of employees because so many people have pitched in to deal with the pandemic.”