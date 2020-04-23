After hearing from many parents and students, Horry County Schools announced Thursday night that the district is considering other options for graduations besides virtual ceremonies.
"Horry County Schools is committed to celebrating the Class of 2020. The Horry County Board of Education, the District and school leaders appreciate all the seniors and parents who reached out to us," the release said. "Graduation options and suggestions that are similar to those that are being discussed across the country will be taken into consideration."
The decision to hold virtual graduations was announced after Gov. Henry McMaster said schools would be closed for the remainder of the semester because of COVID-19. Horry County Schools Superintendent Rick Maxey initially said graduations in the district would be virtual this year, with further details to come from each high school at a later time.
By Thursday night, the district had agreed to look at other possibilities.
The district said the options under consideration include the use of football stadiums, alternate facilities, as well as the possible scheduling of an in-person ceremony at a later date.
"We are all dedicated to finding a satisfactory resolution in the upcoming weeks," the release said.
