Horry County Schools could add more than $1 million to next year's budget to boost the pay of local coaches.

The proposal stems from an effort to make the district more competitive with its peers, HCS District Athletics Director Jason Cox said.

“We feel it’s a good increase for our coaches,” he said. “We hope to retain and also attract.”

The supplement increase would take place over the course of four years: just over a million this coming year, then $1.2 million the following, $1.3 million after that, finishing with a final amount of about $800,000 to get the district where it needs to be.

During the second year of the increase, Cox said the district would be increasing the number of coaching positions. They plan to add assistant coaches to varsity and junior varsity teams and add middle school programs.

“We’re adding middle school programs to have some feeder programs for our varsity sports,” Cox said.

The plan is to slowly phase in the middle school sports each year, so as not to overload the schools.

The analysis of coaching supplements consisted of a survey comparing 31 districts. While this plan won’t get HCS “to the top,” Cox said it could get the district close and make the district competitive.

Board member Helen Smith agreed.

“They are very important to our educational programs,” Smith said

The proposed preliminary budget for the 2022-2023 school year is also slated to include a state-mandated pay increase for bus drivers of approximately 5%, according to Horry County Schools Chief Financial Officer John Gardner.

See the full proposed preliminary budget information here.

The board plans to notify the public late next week regarding the impending budget hearing, and officials hopes to gain preliminary approval on May 23. They plan to hold a final public hearing and gain approval of the budget on June 6.