Horry County Schools has announced an e-Learning day for Friday, Sept. 30, and all HCS facilities will be closed due to the forecast of inclement weather related to Hurricane Ian.
All afterschool activities for Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30 are cancelled.
School staff members will provide instructions for students regarding their e-Learning day assignments.
According to an email from Horry County Schools, all HCS employees will work remotely with the exception of non-instructional staff such as, but not limited to, nutrition services staff, bus drivers, maintenance technicians and building services staff. Those employees will not report to work but will be allowed to make up the day based on schedules provided by their supervisors.
Employees with questions should contact their respective supervisors.
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida Wednesday and its path meanders northeast toward the Carolinas, where a tropical storm warning remains in effect for late Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service out of Wilmington, N.C.
Check MyHorryNews.com and social media for updates regarding inclement weather closures and road closures, when applicable.
