The Horry County Board of Education will soon seek preliminary designs for a new elementary school in Carolina Forest and for a replacement facility for Whittemore Park Middle School in Conway.
“[This is] based on previous data as well as the project prioritizing that we did some time back,” said facilities committee chairman and board vice-chairman Neil James. “There’s no timeframe ironed out just yet but we’d like to begin the process.”
The committee recommended that the district begin the process of selecting architects for the two new school designs.
The district recently purchased land on Mill Pond Road in Conway that will serve as the site for the future replacement of Whittemore Park, but the Carolina Forest location is still unknown.
A six-member committee will be formed, made up of three facilities committee members and three district staff members, and the group plans to follow a process that involves the district, architect and builder work closely together to make the project happen.
“We’re all working for the same goal,” said Joe Burch, coordinator of planning with HCS. “It has a lot of efficiency about it.”
Board members hope to have more details about the financial impact of the projects as the procurement process progresses.
MORE BOARD NEWS
Mask opt-outs in school
HCS Superintendent Rick Maxey reviewed the numerous pieces of guidance the district received last week regarding Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order giving parents the choice about whether their children should wear masks in school.
The district shared the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) opt-out form and gave parents until Monday at midnight to fill it out for their children if they so wished. Parents also had the choice whether to have their children finish the remainder of the school year from home.
The K-12 HCS virtual school was not an option for any students at this point in the year due to the strict deadlines.
HCS Chief of Student Services Velna Allen said that as of 1:30 p.m. on Monday, 10,360 students had opted to take off their masks in school, and 584 students decided to work from home the remainder of the year. This breaks down to 2,729 high schoolers, 2,514 middle schoolers, and 5,117 elementary school students whose parents decided they would not wear masks in school any longer.
More CARES Act money and the budget
The board voted to give preliminary approval to the 2021-2022 Superintendent’s Comprehensive Budget of nearly $767 million. This budget includes raises stemming from the comprehensive salary study. Previous information regarding this budget can be found HERE.
Approval also was granted Monday night for the CARES II Spending Plan for the next round of federal funds, totaling $55 million. Another $125 million of CARES money is coming to the district in the coming months, and a plan will be laid out for those funds as well once more is known about the limitations on how they can be spent.
Football gate receipts
The board voted to provide a one-time distribution of funds to high school athletic budgets to offset the losses of due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The total distribution across the schools was about $281,000.
2022 HCS Teacher of the Year
The 2022 Teacher of the Year will be announced during a special virtual ceremony this Thursday at 5 p.m. live on the Horry County Schools Facebook page.
New SOAR Academy principal
Gina Sabol, who has served as the assistant principal of SOAR Academy since October 2018, was officially welcomed as the new principal of the school beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.
