Horry County Schools will continue its food distribution program until Thursday and will resume after the Fourth of July holiday weekend on Monday, July 5, for middle schools and Tuesday, July 6, for elementary schools.
Because of low participation in the program, HCS will consolidate to a fewer number of middle and elementary schools. All children 18 and under qualify for meals as a part of the program.
HCS asks families to visit their home school, if applicable, or the closest school listed below. After arriving at the school, please call the school’s cafeteria, and they will bring the meals to your vehicle.
Curbside meal pick-ups will be available 10:30–11 a.m. Monday through Thursday until July 28 at these elementary schools:
· Aynor Elementary – 843-488-7084
· Burgess Elementary – 843-650-0439
· Carolina Forest Elementary – 843-903-7147
· Conway Elementary – 843-488-0702
· Myrtle Beach Primary – 843-839-7175
· Socastee Elementary – 843-650-3144
· Waterway Elementary – 843-399-2211
Curbside meal pick-ups will be available 11–11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday until July 22 at these middle schools:
· Conway Middle – 843-488-0307
· Loris Middle – 843-756-0912
· Ocean Bay Middle – 843-903-8437
· Socastee Middle – 843-903-6089
