The Horry County Board of Education gave preliminary approval Monday to the school district's proposed $890.7 million budget.
A public hearing and final budget vote are set for June 6.
Chief Financial Officer John Gardner said district officials are still awaiting word from lawmakers in Columbia about state funding, which would only impact revenue brought into the district, not any of the district expenditures.
The district plans to use $17.6 million of their reserve funds to meet the approved budget. However, district officials said this move will still provide adequate reserves for the next school year.
Some budget highlights include a STEP (longevity) increase or a 2% raise for all regular school district employees, including teachers, totaling $7.3 million.
Teachers also should see a $2,000 salary increase. That will go to speech therapists, occupational and physical therapists, orientation and mobility instructors, audiologists, psychologists and school nurses, too.
Bus drivers will see a state-mandated base salary increase of 8%.
The budget also will account for an 18.1% increase in employer group health insurance to the tune of $3.7 million.
The district plans to add some new positions and make some position changes, including hiring a risk manager for $125,000, five more RBHS (rehabilitative behavioral health services) counselors for $363,555, and three flex nurses and two nursing supervisor I positions for $352,518.
Nine more technology positions are in the works for $884,135, and an additional $330,000 will be spent towards increased performance and security measures.
Six more part-time and two more full-time custodians will be hired.
Just over 86% of the district’s overall operating budget is dedicated to that employee compensation and benefits, according to district officials.
Public input will be heard at the June 6 meeting. School board members also plan to approve the budget at that time. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
In other board news:
• Kelly Shaw will serve as the new principal for Loris Middle School beginning July 1.
• Final negotiations with HG Reynolds regarding the ultimate cost for the new Whittemore Park Middle School should happen in mid-June, and district facilities committee members are hoping rising materials costs won't push the project beyond its projected $58 million price tag.
"We knew we were going to be seeing some escalation up through the period when we were taking bids on this," said HCS Director of Planning Joe Burch.
Burch said last summer costs were looking like $256 per square foot and now they are at $277.
"I remember when we built schools for $100 per square foot. It's shocking to all of us how quickly things have escalated," Burch said.
The facilities committee expressed hope that the budget will allow them to still build the six classrooms to take the school's capacity from 950 to 1,200 students.
