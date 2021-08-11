Ray Winters, the District 3 representative on the Horry County Board of Education, is hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a public post from U.S. Rep. Tom Rice on social media.
"Ray is in rough shape, on a ventilator with Covid," Rice said in his post.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said that the district declines any comment at this time.
Winters was absent from Monday's Horry County Board of Education meeting but no mention was made of the reason behind his empty chair.
Rice said in his post that Winters worked with him right out of law school and became his law partner before starting his own firm in 2008.
Since 2014, Winters has represented District 3, which covers parts of Carolina Forest and Myrtle Beach.
He's the managing attorney of his own law practice that focuses on real estate, corporate and business transactions.
Winters and his wife Tracy have one daughter, Alyssa.
Rice asked for prayers for Winters and urged the public to get vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.