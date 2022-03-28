The new Whittemore Park Middle School on El Bethel Road in Conway should be ready by the summer of 2024, despite expected delays and possible cost increases.
“Construction costs increased 30 to 40% in the last 18 months,” said Chris Cook of ADC Engineers. “It doesn’t matter whether it is a fire station or a high school.”
Using Black Water Middle School as a design concept, the new WPMS building will total around 146,000 square feet on 39 acres.
The building is approved to house up to 1,200 students.
Cook said the South Carolina Department of Transportation recently finalized plans for a traffic light to be installed at the entrance, which will span both sides of El Bethel Road, including a new median crossover.
Cook spoke to the district’s facilities committee on Monday afternoon, going over the expected construction delays.
Roofing is on a six months-to-a year timeframe, and heating and air conditioning units have a 16 to 18-week lead time. Windows are five to seven months out, and in the steel industry, some bar joists aren’t available for up to a year.
“It’s affecting everything,” Cook said.
The entrance to WPMS includes a roundabout, which will also have dedicated lanes separate from the circle that will keep it open to traffic during pickup and drop off times. The buses remain on a separate traffic loop.
“Buses won’t mingle with parent traffic for unloading and loading,” Cook said.
Signage and instructional information will be given to parents and staff in order to have proper use of the roundabout.
“This is the first on-campus roundabout we have ever built,” said HCS Director of Planning Joe Burch.
HG Reynolds is currently working on updating project costs for the board and will provide those in the near future.
Pre-planning for new elementary schools
HCS Chief of Support Services Daryl Brown told the district’s facilities committee that “some membership” has expressed the desire to have shovel-ready building projects ready for construction once funding is available.
The purpose is to address overcrowding issues in the Carolina Forest area, namely at the elementary school level.
Modular usage in that area of the district is at a maximum, Burch said, referencing the Horry County Board of Education’s vote Monday night to approve spending $6.7 million to place 36 new modulars at five schools across the district.
Two sites are already owned by the district for this purpose. One is off of Carolina Forest Boulevard across from the Carolina Forest Library. The second site is off Ronald McNair Boulevard adjacent to Dominion Energy and the Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach.
The buildings would be designed to house between 800 and 1,200 students, but Burch said the district would most likely lean towards a larger capacity.
“I don’t want to build anymore schools that are too small to start with,” said District 2 member Sherrie Todd.
During the board's work session two weeks ago, Burch mentioned that Carolina Forest Elementary is currently at 121% capacity, River Oaks Elementary is currently at 134% capacity, and is expected to be at 141% capacity next school year.
Burch said if they move forward with having a shovel-ready school in the works waiting for funding, it would take 90 days for an architect to work with the district through their design committee and have something ready for potential bidding in 2024.
It could cost between $4 million and $5 million for full design and permitting services, and the funding source for the project would be the 2021-2024 building program site planning budget.
“We believe that money would cover the cost of going through this process,” Burch said, mentioning there would be full construction documents, and all permitting in place. “And you’d be ready to go as soon as funding was allocated for the actual building part.”
The facilities committee will discuss the issue further before the decision to pre-design the schools would come to the full board for a vote.
Two other areas that are also of interest for future building include St. James Elementary School and a possible site in Conway.
Burch said SJES is “a very complicated project” since the original intention was to rebuild on the same site, and the school is an actively-used facility. The Conway site location would be dependent on the final route of the proposed Perimeter Road in Conway.
“[A future school building] could not be designed, permitted, and built until further information about the road is obtained,” Burch said. “These two [sites] I would circle back to and discuss as we know more information.”
District 5 board member Howard Barnard warned Burch about identifying priorities for building just yet, saying that he wants to be sure the 1% sales tax passes in November.
“I just think we need to be cautious on how we start to identify projects … you have to list them all [on the ballot] in the one-cent tax projects,” Barnard said. “It’s not a question of the need – it’s how you package it for the voters. I just want us to not lose the one-cent sales tax.”
Burch said the only reason they were looking at the two Carolina Forest locations is because they already have the sites in their possession, not to mention the growth in that area of the county.
“We’re going to reach a point where I’m not sure we will have room for any more modulars [in Carolina Forest],” Burch said.
The idea behind designing the schools ahead of time is that it would get things moving more quickly as money becomes available.
“It’s something in your playbook so you could go out and start building …. not start designing that year,” Burch said.
District 6 board member and school board chairman hopeful Helen Smith mentioned her long history with service on the board, saying she remembered when the district moved from seven attendance areas to nine attendance areas.
“That’s how St. James was born, Socastee was so heavy [heavily populated],” Smith said. “Should we be thinking of another attendance area that could ease up on some of these schools getting overloaded?”
Burch said that as part of the facility condition assessment the district will be doing in the coming months, they have also enlisted the help of a Rock Hill company that specializes in analyzing demographics.
“They are doing a 10-year enrollment analysis for us,” Burch said, noting the results would be given to the district in September. “[Looking at the conditions] and what we need to do to maintain and improve, as well as [looking at] enrollment data by school will give you some idea … about where we are headed in some of these areas over the long term. We’ve got that data coming.”
In other board news:
Four new principals were approved by the board on Monday night, and all of them will start in their new positions in July.
Shamara Kinlaw will be the new principal of Aynor Elementary, Krista Finklea will be the new principal of Seaside Elementary, Lindsay Lennon will be the new Ten Oaks Middle School principal and Marcus Timmons will serve as the new principal of Ocean Bay Middle School.
The board also voted to officially name the Socastee High School basketball court the “Coach D Court” after former basketball coach Dan D’Antoni.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.