Nobody was ever hanged on the Main Street tree commonly referred to as The Hanging Tree. There were once two jails in Conway that had hanging chambers inside of them and other hangings were done on scaffolding built outside on Laurel Street for that purpose.

It’s this kind of confused history, plus a lack of attention to Horry County history that caused the Horry County Historical Society to take on a new project that, over about a five-year period, will erect as many as thirty historical markers focusing on Horry County history.

Horry County Historical Society President Ben Burroughs says most of the markers that are found around Conway note state history, not county history, and his group wants to impress upon residents and visitors that Horry County has an important history, too.

In a second related project they are cleaning and repainting the existing markers.

They began this mission Friday morning at Kingston Presbyterian Church where they scrubbed the church’s historical marker.

They hope to travel next to the second Horry County Courthouse on Third Avenue in Conway where the sign needs to be repainted. (What is now the Conway City Hall was the first Horry County Courthouse.)

Jamie Thompkins, who is serving as the chairman of the HCHS Historical Marker Program, said they’ll be placing markers in significant locations all over Horry County, from the northernmost part of the county to the Southern part and from East to West, but not before completing all of the needed research.

Burroughs is quick to point out that they won’t post anything that they can’t verify.

The men agree that it isn’t easy to put down everything that’s needed in the small space that each marker provides.

“We got all these places that need to be marked because what’s happening is, the county is growing fast. People are moving in and developers are changing names of spots because they don’t know the original names,” he said, adding that even county officials put up historic markers at its public landings with new names.