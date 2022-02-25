Despite that Verda Knox is ill, her house burned down this past year and she didn’t have any insurance and someone shot her 26-year-old son to death about two weeks ago, she refuses to let her troubles weigh her down.
Instead she is focused on Kentuckians who lost everything in the recent tornadoes. Cornelia Minnifield, Knox’s partner in the Neighbors Helping Neighbors charity they formed, understands what total destruction tornadoes can inflict.
The native Oklahoman said, “I’ve seen them come in and destroy a whole community."
She specifically mentioned a tornado that ripped through Moore, Oklahoma, in 2013, killing seven children at an elementary school there.
"I know the destruction of tornadoes and to see that is beyond unbelievable,” she said.
These two ladies don’t just sit and commiserate with people who have lost everything. Putting their trust in the Lord and letting love do the rest, they have gotten busy and helped others when catastrophes have stricken them. They took blankets and food, donated by 380 people, to Austin, Texas when its residents were suffering through the recent terrible ice storm; and also jumped in to help when Katrina hit New Orleans.
They’ve already been to Kentucky, where tornadoes swept through almost 220 miles, leaving ruins in their paths. They came home and went to work collecting all types of things that they say include anything that people might need for their survival, and they plan to begin delivering the things later this week.
According to Knox, they have furniture, including living room suits, mattresses, lamps, bedding, comforters, blankets, lots of curtains and sheets, microwave ovens, dishes, pots, Clorox, sanitizers, shower curtains, 15 or so televisions, 2,000 Pampers and a brand new generator. It’s enough to fill a 26-foot truck, and maybe more. In Kentucky, they will have the help of Terry Duncan and others at the Macedonia Baptist Church, a relationship spearheaded by Deacon Wallace Evans with Mt. Calvary #2 Missionary Baptist Church in Brooksville.
“We went down there. We drove because we wanted to see the area…so they met us in Franklin and drove to Boiling Springs. It was really bad there,” Knox remembers.
They learned about a man who was literally blown away while he and his wife were huddling, hoping to withstand the storm.
“It was weeks later before they were able to find different bodies,” Knox said. “My heart just went out to the whole community, each one of the community. I just want to be a blessing to all that we can.”
The ladies are especially thankful for so many Horry County people and businesses who have helped them tremendously in this mission and others.
Anderson Brothers Bank on U.S. 501 stands out in this case.
“They have been our biggest supporter and have been amazing,” Minnifield said.
Employees there, led by Kindal Clardy, put up fliers to alert people that the ladies were collecting for the tornado victims.
“We had to get a UHaul to pick up cases of water and drinks and shakes that one customer donated…,” Minnifield said.
Tuesday the ladies, driving a huge UHaul, headed around to collect items that others had been collecting for them. They began at Anderson Brothers Bank on Church Street where they had already collected several loads of donations.
Bank manager Will Britton said customer response to the fliers they posted around the bank had been fantastic. He said it was just the love for others that caused people to respond the way they did. He pointed to one man who filled his entire truck, front seat and back seat, with water, food and other necessities and took it to the bank.
Britton said he also understands the trauma of tornadoes, saying his brother lives in Kentucky where a tornado totaled his truck and blew out every window in his apartment. There were stories about family pictures being blown all the way to Indiana.
Britton said ABB’s core values include displaying leadership, living by the Golden Rule, going the extra mile and working as a team.
“All of these qualities are what our team displayed. It really is the foundation of doing this kind of stuff, and it’s why we’re in business,” he said.
Employees and customers at other area banks, including Conway National, United Community and First Citizens, plus other local businesses, have also allowed them to advertise their mission and added to the items they will take to Kentucky.
The ladies next stop Tuesday was at Conway Motor Inn where they are upgrading their facility and replacing all of the televisions.
General Manager Nathaniel Nealis said after they removed the televisions from the rooms, they sold about five or six, but when Knox explained to him what they were doing, he said they decided they might as well donate the rest. He estimates it was about 15.
Nealis says the business is sensitive to trouble and when a local pastor brings them customers who can’t pay, they sometimes discount their price or let the needy people work out the cost of the room.
He said the motel’s owners are very generous and they just like to help out.
Then it was all the way to Brooksville for the ladies to collect still more things from the Mt. Calvary #2 Missionary Baptist Church that had already given two truckloads. One of their donations included about 100 coats.
“God has blessed us,” the pastor the Rev. James L. Smith said of their donations.
Deacon Tony Gore, who had overseen the project, said they have been taught that if you give it will be given back to you.
“God blesses us. We try to bless others,” he said.
The church’s members had also given a washer and dryer, clothes, shoes, chairs and 10 boxes of packaged beef stew, but the church’s biggest donation was a van that they gave the ladies so they can continue to help others.
“If you love the Lord, you gotta help others,” Gore said.
Gore then quotes the church’s slogan, saying, “It’s not about us; it’s about Jesus.”
The ladies then stopped at Freedom Deliverance Center where its minister passed along a check.
At this point, the ladies need money to pay for gas to get them, and their donations, to Kentucky.
Seeing all of the trouble in Kentucky, New Orleans and Austin truly speaks to Minnifield.
“It will make you regroup about life and how you treat somebody because it’s them today; it just might be us tomorrow,” she said. “We could be up today and be just like them tomorrow, so be mindful how you treat people. It takes more energy to hate someone than it does to love someone…If you just love ‘em and go on not only do you get peace in it, but you can find a blessing in it.”
She said people spend too much time beating each other up and not enough on just loving each other.
Minnifield gives Knox most of the credit for the success of Neighbors Helping Neighbors.
“She’s really the go-getter,” she said, pointing out that her friend is battling cancer.
She said Knox suggested the Kentucky trip and her response was, “If you got the strength, let’s go.”
But, she says, Knox never stops being sensitive to people and looking for opportunities to help.
She remembers a couple of weeks ago when they went out to feed the homeless. They met a woman who had lost her home due to the coronavirus, and was staying in a shelter.
She said they pulled up with a truck and trailer with food, water, sliced cake and soup that they had made.
“If we didn’t help nobody else, we helped somebody that day,” Minnifield said.
When the ladies go to Kentucky to distribute their donations, they will pay for their own hotel rooms. So far they have a dozen people who plan to make the trip with them.
What they’re now trusting the Lord to provide is money for gas to get the truck(s) there.
“We just trust God that He’ll make a way as we go down the highway and he always does. Yes m’am He does,” she said.
In Kentucky, they plan to start in Bowling Green and work their way back to Mayfield.
The Damascus church members are ready to help them.
They will leave their donations with this church, and its volunteers will pass some of it on to other churches.
“That will be the blessing part of it so we’ll know that everybody we want to help gets something,” Minnifield said.
They are already planning a second trip to Kentucky to follow up on their mission.
They say they’ll keep going back as long as they can and as often as God tells them to.
“You gotta love what you do. You gotta love people,” Knox said.
She longs to spread love to the whole world.
“We may be a small town, but we got a lot of love, and the Bible tells you love your neighbor as yourself, and your neighbor is not always down the street,” Knox said.
