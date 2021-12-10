Amid the emergence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, the Horry County Republican Party (HCGOP) is doubling down on its skepticism of COVID vaccines.
At its general body meeting Monday, leaders railed against a South Carolina Department of Education initiative to award a $10,000 arts grant to the school with the best jingle promoting COVID-19 vaccination.
HCGOP State Rep. Tracy “Beanz” Diaz recommended that members call members of the school board, the department of education and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to complain, saying she took issue with using taxpayer dollars to promote the vaccines, which she falsely claimed was not approved for kids by the Food and Drug Administration.
“This ‘vaccine,’ in quotes, is not FDA approved for kids, so how we can be trying to force our kids into being salesmen for something they can’t even make a decision for whether or not they’re taking is gross,” she said.
Diaz recalled complaining to the school board about the contest, only to be given false reassurance.
“I reached out to Ken Richardson immediately, who is the chair of the school board here in Horry County, and he was angry and said, ‘Horry County Schools will not be participating in this program,’” Diaz said to a round of applause. “He said he was going to write a letter to all the schools and let them know they’re not to promote this, talk about it in the classroom or encourage any of their students to participate in it.”
“And then he said, ‘You know what, actually we haven’t really gotten any complaints about this so we’re just going to respond to each person if we get a complaint and tell them that,'" she continued. "I really don’t think that’s good enough.”
Diaz’s statements come less than a week after HCGOP passed a resolution asking Gov. Henry McMaster to block the Biden administration’s new vaccine mandate in a special meeting.
Enforced through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the federal directive requires staff of companies with over 100 employees to get vaccinated or take weekly COVID tests. It requires the same of healthcare providers that participate in Medicare or Medicaid.
The directive is currently being challenged in court by multiple states, including South Carolina.
Opposition to vaccine mandates is likely to figure in next year’s elections, when Congressman Tom Rice’s seat and several positions on Horry County Council will be up for grabs.
Not everyone in the party is skeptical of the vaccine itself. But even HCGOP’s most bitter rivals seem to be on the same page about government’s role in enforcing coronavirus protocols.
Recently, an offshoot led by the party’s old guard decided to organize separately from HCGOP leadership, saying the executive board’s opaque management style and vote to censure S.C. GOP Chair Drew McKissick has hindered their ability to run campaigns effectively.
But when asked about political priorities at a meeting for the offshoot on Sunday, party veteran Jon Bonsignor cited opposition to vaccine and mask mandates.
“The vaccine is out there, (people) should be taking it in my opinion,” said Bonsignor. “But they feel they have a right to privacy, a right to their own body. And if they want to inject themselves with a vaccine to prevent COVID it’s entirely up to them.”
“Government is intruding upon them by saying you must have the vaccine or you’re getting fired,” he continued. “A lot of them don’t want to wear masks. There’s a big issue with that.”
HCGOP has historically resisted measures to curb the pandemic, such as business restrictions and mask mandates. At its September meeting, the executive board promoted Ivermectin and other alternatives to the vaccines released by Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson.
The party’s continuing resistance could complicate recent efforts by public health officials, who have been imploring people to get a booster vaccine, on top of the two initially recommended doses, to protect against the Omicron variant, which preliminary research suggests has greater potential to infect vaccinated individuals than previous strains.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that South Carolinians have already been slower to inoculate than those in other states.
With just 61% of residents having received at least one dose, South Carolina lags 10% behind the national vaccination rate. The rate for Horry County is about the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.