Amid the emergence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, the Horry County Republican Party (HCGOP) is doubling down on its skepticism of COVID vaccines.

At its general body meeting Monday, leaders railed against a South Carolina Department of Education initiative to award a $10,000 arts grant to the school with the best jingle promoting COVID-19 vaccination.

HCGOP State Rep. Tracy “Beanz” Diaz recommended that members call members of the school board, the department of education and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to complain, saying she took issue with using taxpayer dollars to promote the vaccines, which she falsely claimed was not approved for kids by the Food and Drug Administration.

“This ‘vaccine,’ in quotes, is not FDA approved for kids, so how we can be trying to force our kids into being salesmen for something they can’t even make a decision for whether or not they’re taking is gross,” she said.

Diaz recalled complaining to the school board about the contest, only to be given false reassurance.

“I reached out to Ken Richardson immediately, who is the chair of the school board here in Horry County, and he was angry and said, ‘Horry County Schools will not be participating in this program,’” Diaz said to a round of applause. “He said he was going to write a letter to all the schools and let them know they’re not to promote this, talk about it in the classroom or encourage any of their students to participate in it.”

“And then he said, ‘You know what, actually we haven’t really gotten any complaints about this so we’re just going to respond to each person if we get a complaint and tell them that,'" she continued. "I really don’t think that’s good enough.”

Diaz’s statements come less than a week after HCGOP passed a resolution asking Gov. Henry McMaster to block the Biden administration’s new vaccine mandate in a special meeting.