The Horry County Republican Party (HCGOP) is considering a bylaws amendment that would allow executive committee members (EC) to endorse primary candidates outside their leadership capacity.
EC Chad Caton, who helped spearhead the proposal, said it is intended to clear ambiguity in the current statute, which has led to some being told they couldn’t be an EC and endorse or work on a primary campaign.
“It’s about individuals keeping their individual right to endorse a candidate,” Caton said. “People will not be able to use their position to endorse a candidate. They will be acting as individuals.”
EC Audrey Hudson said a slip with the amendment was passed around the Feb. 7 EC meeting.
According to a report in the Sun News, some believe the amendment would allow the party to vet and endorse Republican primary candidates as an institution — with critics calling it a ploy for party leadership to help Russell Fry unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, who has faced strong backlash for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump a week after the Capitol riot.
If that reading is correct, the amendment would break with the party’s longstanding policy of remaining neutral during primaries.
Saying he wasn’t a supporter of Fry or Rice, Caton denied that the amendment would allow leadership to endorse or vet candidates on behalf of the local party.
“We’ve had good ECs have to resign because they wanted to be part of a grassroots campaign,” he said, adding that the rule had been inconsistently enforced. “It’s not about a party endorsing a candidate.”
Caton added that if the amendment passed, members of the executive board would still be prohibited from personally endorsing primary candidates in any capacity, pursuant to state party rules. (Distinct from executive committee members, which represent the county's precincts, executive board members are the top five leaders of the chapter.)
Documents shared with myhorrynews.com show the proposal refers only to “Elected and Appointed members of the Horry County Republican Party,” and does not mention institutional vetting prerogatives or the rights of executive board members.
It reads in full: “The Elected and Appointed members of the Horry County Republican Party (HCGOP) shall be permitted to vet, support and promote qualified Republican candidates in Republican Party primaries and runoffs, so long as there is no mention or authority referenced to their elected position within the HCGOP. With respect to partisan general elections, the Elected and Appointed members of the Horry County Republican Party are required to adhere to the applicable SCGOP rules.”
While some have raised concerns about party overreach, EC Shannon Grady, who called for Caton and the executive board to resign last summer, said it seemed like a good-faith measure.
“I know we all have concerns about whatever Mr. Caton puts forward because they tend to be questionable,” she said. “But I spoke with folks at the state party and they said they didn’t have an issue.”
“They’re not allowed to say I’m chairman and I endorse Russell Fry,” she added. “I don’t have a lot of heartburn over it. It’s not a violation of state rules and other counties have it in place.”
SCGOP Spokeswoman Claire Robinson did not respond to requests for comment.
After initially expressing reservations, Hudson voiced qualified support for the measure.
“I have talked to some folks today and I guess I don't have a problem with the language except for the word vet,” she wrote in a text message.
Caton said he could not provide a timetable on the amendment.
“With bylaws, it can take six months because you go back-and-forth and back-and-forth,” he said. “A bylaw will be written in bylaw committee, that bylaw is then put on the agenda and brought to a vote in an EC meeting.”
If passed, the amendment would go into effect until April 2023, when the local party selects its next leadership. At the weeks-long process, known as Reorg, delegates would vote on whether to make the measure permanent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.