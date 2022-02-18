The Horry County Republican Party (HCGOP) is considering a bylaws amendment that would allow executive committee members (EC) to endorse primary candidates outside their leadership capacity.

EC Chad Caton, who helped spearhead the proposal, said it is intended to clear ambiguity in the current statute, which has led to some being told they couldn’t be an EC and endorse or work on a primary campaign.

“It’s about individuals keeping their individual right to endorse a candidate,” Caton said. “People will not be able to use their position to endorse a candidate. They will be acting as individuals.”

EC Audrey Hudson said a slip with the amendment was passed around the Feb. 7 EC meeting.

According to a report in the Sun News, some believe the amendment would allow the party to vet and endorse Republican primary candidates as an institution — with critics calling it a ploy for party leadership to help Russell Fry unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, who has faced strong backlash for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump a week after the Capitol riot.

If that reading is correct, the amendment would break with the party’s longstanding policy of remaining neutral during primaries.

Saying he wasn’t a supporter of Fry or Rice, Caton denied that the amendment would allow leadership to endorse or vet candidates on behalf of the local party.

“We’ve had good ECs have to resign because they wanted to be part of a grassroots campaign,” he said, adding that the rule had been inconsistently enforced. “It’s not about a party endorsing a candidate.”

Caton added that if the amendment passed, members of the executive board would still be prohibited from personally endorsing primary candidates in any capacity, pursuant to state party rules. (Distinct from executive committee members, which represent the county's precincts, executive board members are the top five leaders of the chapter.)

Documents shared with myhorrynews.com show the proposal refers only to “Elected and Appointed members of the Horry County Republican Party,” and does not mention institutional vetting prerogatives or the rights of executive board members.