911 sept 11 tower walk_JM01.JPG

Lead by Myrtle Beach firefighter and organizer Steve Schuessler, fellow firefighters and organizers Todd Rubin (right) and Dwayne Harris follow in the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Yachtsman on Friday. The nearly $2,500 raised in the event will be donated to the Welles Remy Crowther Charitable Trust. The climbers, some in turnout gear and some in CrossFit Myrtle Beach shirts, made 10 trips up 11 flights equaling 110 flights at the World Trade Towers on Sept. 11, 2001. The event is to honor those who died at the Towers 19 years ago - the dead included 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, 37 Port Authority police, eight paramedics and 2997 civilians. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Communities throughout Horry County are hosting events Saturday to honor and remember the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, when nearly 3,000 lives were lost in terror attacks.

Memorials and ceremonies will be held throughout Myrtle Beach, Conway and North Myrtle Beach.

Here is a schedule of those events:

Conway

The city, in conjunction with the Conway Fire Department and Conway Police Department, will have their apparatuses along Main Street parking spaces in front of Conway City Hall from 8:19 a.m. to 10:28 a.m. in memorial of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. City of Conway spokesperson June Wood said that the 8:19 a.m. signifies the time that the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, was believed to be hijacked.

Myrtle Beach

Remembrance Ceremony - The City of Myrtle Beach is hosting a September 11 Remembrance Ceremony and dedication at 1 p.m. in Warbird Park, at 150 Farrow Parkway. The event will feature speakers, guests and performances, and also serves as a dedication of the Unity Memorial's new location.

The 9/11 Memorial Ride - Riders will take part in an escorted ride from Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson to Calli Baker's Firehouse Bar & Grill, at 910 Lake Arrowhead Rd., for a 1 p.m. ceremony. Participants can register at Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. It is $15 per rider and $5 per passenger and the proceeds will go to the Horry County Firefighters Relief Fund. The first 300 riders will receive a commemorative pin. The National Anthem will play, followed by a flag ceremony and a bike blessing.

The ceremony at Calli Baker's Firehouse Bar & Grill is expected to include bag pipers, speakers, a Quilts of Valor of presentation, along with live music, free food, a 50/50 raffle and Harley-Davidson door prizes.
 
Murrells Inlet
 
Brookgreen Gardens presents A. Thomas Schomberg: Remembering 9/11 - Brookgreen Gardens latest exhibit, A. Thomas Schomberg: Remembering 9/11, is a series of sculptures that portray the feelings of horror, anguish, and loss during the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Schomberg described the four sculptures as the embodiment of separate and unique emotion. The exhibit opens on Saturday and runs until Nov. 7. It will be in Rosen Galleries. The exhibit is included with garden admission.
 
North Myrtle Beach
Candlelight Vigil - The City of North Myrtle Beach will host a 9/11 vigil at the Main Street Horseshoe at 7 p.m. Rolling Thunder Grand Strand SC 3 will be escorted by North Myrtle Beach Public Safety down Main Street toward Ocean Boulevard at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature speakers, performances and a wreath presentation.
 
9/11 Boat Parade - A boat parade will be held along the Intracoastal Waterway to honor those lost on the Sept. 11 attacks. The parade is set to begin at noon, starting one mile south of the 501 Bridge and will proceed north to Barefoot Landing, where it will end.

