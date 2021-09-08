Communities throughout Horry County are hosting events Saturday to honor and remember the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, when nearly 3,000 lives were lost in terror attacks.
Memorials and ceremonies will be held throughout Myrtle Beach, Conway and North Myrtle Beach.
Here is a schedule of those events:
Conway
The city, in conjunction with the Conway Fire Department and Conway Police Department, will have their apparatuses along Main Street parking spaces in front of Conway City Hall from 8:19 a.m. to 10:28 a.m. in memorial of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. City of Conway spokesperson June Wood said that the 8:19 a.m. signifies the time that the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, was believed to be hijacked.
Myrtle Beach
Remembrance Ceremony - The City of Myrtle Beach is hosting a September 11 Remembrance Ceremony and dedication at 1 p.m. in Warbird Park, at 150 Farrow Parkway. The event will feature speakers, guests and performances, and also serves as a dedication of the Unity Memorial's new location.
The 9/11 Memorial Ride - Riders will take part in an escorted ride from Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson to Calli Baker's Firehouse Bar & Grill, at 910 Lake Arrowhead Rd., for a 1 p.m. ceremony. Participants can register at Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. It is $15 per rider and $5 per passenger and the proceeds will go to the Horry County Firefighters Relief Fund. The first 300 riders will receive a commemorative pin. The National Anthem will play, followed by a flag ceremony and a bike blessing.
