Lead by Myrtle Beach firefighter and organizer Steve Schuessler, fellow firefighters and organizers Todd Rubin (right) and Dwayne Harris follow in the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Yachtsman on Friday. The nearly $2,500 raised in the event will be donated to the Welles Remy Crowther Charitable Trust. The climbers, some in turnout gear and some in CrossFit Myrtle Beach shirts, made 10 trips up 11 flights equaling 110 flights at the World Trade Towers on Sept. 11, 2001. The event is to honor those who died at the Towers 19 years ago - the dead included 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, 37 Port Authority police, eight paramedics and 2997 civilians. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com