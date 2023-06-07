The Horry County Council Tuesday night gave final approval to the upcoming fiscal year budget that includes a 3.5 mill tax hike for county residents.
Passage of the budget didn’t come without fireworks, though.
District 5 councilmember Tyler Servant has been on the council since 2014. During his tenure, Servant has consistently voted against any tax hikes. Tuesday night, that usual lone “no” vote drew the ire of the rest of the council.
Councilmember Danny Hardee made an amendment to the budget ordinance that said anyone who voted against the budget would have funds directed toward his district taken away. Hardee said he did not like raising taxes but public safety and other needs warranted the millage hike.
“They’re having to juggle ambulances when they get calls,” he said. To his amendment, “If you don’t vote for the budget, you don’t get anything for your district out of the general fund.”
Servant shot back, “You’re going to take the police out of District 5?”
Assistant administrator Barry Spivey said the amendment would only apply to the councilmembers’ expense fund and their Community Benefit funds. The personal expense fund pays for mileage and training, for example. The Community Benefits fund is a discretionary account that the council members can direct to individuals or groups.
Councilmember Al Allen said the county’s growth necessitated raising the millage rate.
“Don’t vote no and then ride everyone’s coattails,” Allen said. “If you have a better suggestion, then tell us.”
The amendment passed with everyone except Servant voting for it. He tried to counter by offering an amendment that would get rid of the two funds county-wide. That measure failed.
Servant then moved to have the money that was in his two accounts transferred to the public safety department.
“I’ve never used that money,” he said. “I don’t think public money should be going to private charities. There is $150,000 that has accrued in my account since I’ve been here.” That motion passed 9-1.
The budget was passed with Servant being the only dissenting vote.
Following the meeting, Servant said his fellow councilmembers attempted to scold him for not going along with their tax increase.
“The problem is ‘go along to get along’ tactics don’t work on someone who doesn’t play that game,” he said. “The fact is, I never believed in or used that money to begin with. I just made a motion to direct all those funds to those who need and deserve them—law enforcement. And can you believe it? Some council members even voted against that.”
The new budget, which takes effect July 1, includes a $2,500 pay raise for county employees earning under $50,000 and a 5% raise for those making over $50,000.
The total county budget of $778,113,612 includes a general fund budget of $254,191,688. It adds 159 new positions of which 101 will go to public safety. Public safety makes up nearly 64% of the total general fund expenditures.
The new budget will provide $7 million for repaving county roads and $3.9 million to pave some existing dirt roads.
It also includes funding for new recreation centers in Aynor, Loris and Green Sea.
The rate hike brings the countywide millage rate to 56.2 mils. In FY24, a mil will generate $3.04 million in Horry County.
